Premier League

Luton v Manchester United predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM

Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Luton v Manchester United. Plus a £40 BetMGM free bet offer

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Luton v Manchester United.

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Luton v Manchester United

You can watch Luton v Manchester United in the Premier League at 4.30pm on Sunday February 18, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Match prediction & best bet

Manchester United & both teams to score
2pts 11-5 Betfair

Image link



Luton v Manchester United odds

Luton 3-1
Manchester United 4-5
Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Luton v Manchester United team news

Luton
Mads Andersen, Marvelous Nakamba and Tom Lockyer are still sidelined but Daiki Hashioka could be in line to make his Hatters debut.

Manchester United
Luke Shaw faces a late fitness test. Aaron Wan-Bissaka picked up an injury in training and joins Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount on the sidelines.

Luton v Manchester United predictions

While much of the talk is about how Manchester City should kick on in the second half of the Premier League season, there has been some quiet optimism about the chances of their rivals across town, and a United renaissance may gather legs after their trip to Luton. 

If the headlines are to be believed, manager Erik ten Hag has been walking tightropes of varying thickness for much of the campaign, but it has been a strong start to 2024 for United and, whisper it, there is even talk of a top-four finish and a place in next season's Champions League.

Such an achievement was trumpeted by some commentators, admittedly with United links, after last week's 2-1 victory at Aston Villa, and a fourth successive victory at Kenilworth Road may make others sit up and take notice.

Gaining three points from their trip to Bedfordshire should be within their capabilities, but the Hatters' previous performances against some of the Premier League's big guns could be good news for neutral observers, and those looking to back United to win and both teams to score.

Rob Edwards' hosts are probably still kicking themselves after falling to a 3-1 defeat in their last home game against fellow strugglers Sheffield United, but they should remember what has helped them put in some strong home performances this season.

Before their defeat to the Blades, Luton had thumped Brighton 4-0 and also beaten Newcastle 2-0 at Kenilworth Road, following up shortly afterwards with a 4-4 draw with the Magpies at St James' Park.

Arsenal needed an injury-time winner on their visit to Bedfordshire and Liverpool grabbed a point with a late equaliser, while Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City could have been left in no doubt that they had been in a tough game.

The close and sometimes intimidating atmosphere at Kenilworth Road can bring the best out of the home team when they are perhaps expected to come off second best, so it would be a surprise if United had everything their own way.

Luton forwards Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo will relish the physical battle with United's central defensive pairing of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane, who are unlikely to shirk away from the challenge.

So there may be a bit of an old-fashioned feel to proceedings which could lead to an interesting spectacle.

United look to have the edge, though, especially as striker Rasmus Hojlund has now settled in and scored in six of his last seven games.

The Red Devils may have to dig deep but they can continue their progress towards what could be an interesting last few months of the season.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in nine of Luton's 12 Premier League home matches.

Probable teams

Luton (3-4-3): Kaminski; Mengi, Osho, Bell; Ogbene, Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty; Clark, Adebayo, Morris
Subs: Townsend, Hashioka, Brown, Chong, Burke, Mpanzu, Kabore

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Lindelof, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund
Subs: Antony, Eriksen, Diallo, McTominay, Dalot, Amrabat, Bayindir

Inside info

Luton

Star man Ross Barkley
Top scorer Elijah Adebayo
Penalty taker Carlton Morris
Card magnet Ross Barkley
Assist ace Alfie Doughty
Set-piece aerial threat Elijah Adebayo

Manchester United

Star man Bruno Fernandes
Top scorer Rasmus Hojlund
Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes
Card magnet Bruno Fernandes
Assist ace Bruno Fernandes
Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire

Luton v Manchester United bet builder predictions

Both teams to score
Luton have been positive against the big guns at Kenilworth Road and both teams have scored in nine of their 12 Premier League games this term

Rasmus Hojlund to score
The Danish striker's confidence should be sky high after scoring in six of his last seven United appearances

Under six United corners
The Red Devils had taken the fourth-highest number of corners in the top flight before the weekend, but their figure dips to just 4.33 per game on the road so they may fail to force more than five

Pays out at 5-1 with bet365





Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Luton v Manchester United

  • Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up
  • Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
  • Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)
  • Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account
  • Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

  • New customers only
  • Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football
  • Seven-day expiry
  • Exclusions apply
  • Stakes are not returned
  • Further T&Cs apply

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Ian WilkersonRacing Post Sport

Published on 17 February 2024inPremier League

Last updated 13:57, 17 February 2024

more inPremier League
