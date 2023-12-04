Luton v Arsenal Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Gunners can turn up the title heat
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Luton v Arsenal.
Where to watch Luton v Arsenal
You can watch Luton v Arsenal in the Premier League on December 5th, live on Amazon Prime Video at 8.15pm on Tuesday.
Match prediction & best bet
Arsenal to win & both teams to score
1pt 19-10 BoyleSports
Luton v Arsenal odds
Luton 13-1
Arsenal 2-9
Draw 6-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Luton v Arsenal team news
Luton
Loanee Albert Sambi-Lokonga is ineligible to face his parent club. Teden Mengi, Marvelous Nakamba, Tom Lockyer, Cauley Woodrow and Alfie Doughty are doubts. Reece Burke, Mads Andersen and Dan Potts are definite absentees.
Arsenal
Takehiro Tomiyasu is a doubt while Jurrien Timber, Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira are injured.
Luton v Arsenal predictions
Arsenal were top of the Premier League on Christmas Day last year and the Gunners can strengthen their chances of landing another festive number one with victory at Luton on Tuesday.
The Gunners make the trip to Bedfordshire seeking to extend their lead at the summit to five points with title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City both in action on Wednesday.
And Mikel Arteta's men should have too much firepower for the Hatters, who are hovering two points above the relegation zone.
Luton always knew they were in for a survival scrap and a mounting injury list is not helping their cause. The Hatters were without seven senior players for Saturday's 3-1 loss at Brentford and they finished the game without defenders Tom Lockyer and Teden Mengi, who sustained injuries.
Luton boss Rob Edwards will have everything crossed that at least one of Lockyer or Mengi can line up against the Gunners at Kenilworth Road, but he clearly faces a tough task when it comes to putting out a competitive side.
Luton were under siege for large periods of their defeat at Brentford, who bossed the shot count 27-7 and could have scored more goals.
It is hard to imagine the pattern of play looking much different against Arsenal, and the challenge for Luton is to make the most of their fleeting spells of possession.
They are better suited to playing at Kenilworth Road where pitch is the second smallest in the division in terms of playing area.
The tight surface makes it easier for the Hatters to break up attacks and implement the direct style of football which plays to the strengths of Luton's attacking focal point Carlton Morris.
Morris has contributed three goals and two assists this season and his physicality will cause Arsenal problems if he receives any quality service.
Luton have scored in five of their six Premier League games and have the tools to breach the Gunners, who will be less robust than usual if combative Japanese right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu is ruled out with a calf strain.
However, the Hatters' injury-hit backline may find it tough to keep them in the contest.
Arsenal have not quite been in full flow this season but there have been recent signs that their forward players are starting to go through the gear.
Bukayo Saka has delivered four assists and three goals in his last five appearances and Gabriel Jesus is nearing full-match sharpness as he prepares for his fourth Gunners outing since recovering from a hamstring injury.
Arsenal sparkled for the opening 45 minutes of Saturday's 2-1 win at home to Wolves, which followed a 6-0 rout of Lens in the Champions League, and their attacking gems could be even more effective against the Hatters.
Key stat
Both teams have scored in six of Luton's last seven home games.
Probable teams
Luton (3-4-2-1): Kaminski; Osho, Lockyer, Bell; Kabore, Mpanzu, Barkley, Giles; Chong, Ogbene; Morris.
Subs: Krul, Berry, Adebayo, Clark, Brown, Townsend, Johnson, Nelson, Mengi.
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Trossard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.
Subs: Ramsdale, Nketiah, Kiwior, Soares, Jorginho, Nelson, Elneny, Havertz, Hein.
Inside info
Luton
Star man Carlton Morris
Top scorer Carlton Morris
Penalty taker Carlton Morris
Card magnet Issa Kabore
Assist ace Carlton Morris
Set-piece aerial threat Carlton Morris
Arsenal
Star man Bukayo Saka
Top scorer Bukayo Saka
Penalty taker Bukayo Saka/Jorginho
Card magnet Kai Havertz
Assist ace Bukayo Saka
Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel
Luton v Arsenal bet builder predictions
Both teams to score
Luton have scored in six of seven home games this season and they can find the net in a high-scoring match against Arsenal.
Bukayo Saka to score or assist
Saka made a fairly slow start to the season but he has contributed four assists and three goals in the last five matches and looks set to play a key role at Kenilworth Road.
Gabriel Osho to be carded
The 25-year-old defender was sent off twice in the Championship last season and he looks a strong candidate to be shown a card.
Pays out at 12-1 with Paddy Power
Published on 4 December 2023 in Premier League
Last updated 15:21, 4 December 2023
