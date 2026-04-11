Liverpool vs Fulham predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Liverpool vs Fulham kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, April 11

Kick-off 5.30pm

Venue Anfield, Liverpool

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

The city of Liverpool is set for one of its biggest days of the year as the Grand National takes centre stage before a Premier League fixture at Anfield, where the Reds are bidding to snap a sequence of three straight defeats when they host Fulham.

Liverpool still have plenty of work to do in order to finish in the Champions League qualification places and the Cottagers, who are only five points behind the home side, will be desperate to expose the hosts' vulnerabilities this evening.

Liverpool vs Fulham betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

2pts 17-20 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Harry Wilson to score or assist

13-8 bet365

Longshot

Fulham to win & both teams to score

13-2 general

Liverpool vs Fulham preview

The Grand National should bring a buzz to the city of Liverpool on Saturday afternoon with 34 horses attempting to negotiate 30 fences in a unique test at Aintree, and Arne Slot’s Reds have faced multiple obstacles that have severely hampered their season.

Not for the first time this campaign, the pressure has been ramped up on Liverpool manager Slot following three straight defeats and Fulham should be confident that they can take advantage of the Reds’ vulnerability.

Fifth in the standings in their Premier League title defence, Liverpool need a minor miracle to secure any silverware following Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

The Reds were no match for the Parisians in a stern examination and they failed to register a shot on target in the match at the Parc des Princes, which followed a 4-0 hiding by Manchester City in last weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final.

Slot’s side signed off before the international break with a 2-1 loss at Brighton and those three straight defeats mean that they have won only two of their eight fixtures since the start of March.

That is not the form that you expect to see from the reigning champions and increased scrutiny on Slot is leading to passive tactics and below-par performances from his most reliable assets.

Liverpool supporters will be hoping that a return to Anfield can spark a revival and there is a chance that it could given their only defeat in their last 13 home games came at the hands of Manchester City.

But there is no temptation to back them at odds-on against a Fulham team who are only five points behind them in the table and that have been freshened up by a three-week layoff.

The Cottagers have had a fine season under the excellent Marco Silva and they are no strangers to giving the big guns a scare, having pushed City hard in a 5-4 defeat at home and been undone only in injury-time of February’s 3-2 reverse at Manchester United.

Fulham also held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage in January, which means that they are unbeaten in their last three league meetings with the Reds.

Silva’s side shared the spoils in a four-goal thriller with Liverpool at Anfield last season before winning 3-2 at Craven Cottage and this could be another free-scoring spectacle.

Liverpool look starved of confidence but they have outstanding individuals in the final third and both teams have scored in their last seven clashes with the Cottagers.

Wilson could haunt former employers

Harry Wilson came through the Liverpool academy and he is enjoying his most productive season for Fulham, having grabbed ten goals and six assists in 29 league appearances.

Wilson has two goals in his last four league starts against Liverpool and he can cause plenty of problems for his former employers.

Cottagers may add to Liverpool’s woes

Liverpool have lost five of their ten games to follow a midweek Champions League clash, taking only 13 points from a possible 30, and Fulham should sense an opportunity.

Goals look assured but Tuesday’s visit from Paris Saint-Germain could pose problems and the Cottagers have lost only one of their last five meetings with the ruffled Reds.

Liverpool vs Fulham Bet Builder

Draw or Fulham double chance

Liverpool are looking leggy and vulnerable on the back of three successive defeats and a refreshed Fulham side are unbeaten in three league meetings with them.

Harry Wilson to have a shot on target

Fulham's influential midfielder has ten goals in the Premier League this season and has had 13 shots in his last five top-flight outings.

Antonee Robinson to commit one or more fouls

The Cottagers left-back has committed at least one foul in seven of his last eight league appearances and he made two in January's 2-2 draw with the Reds.

Pays out at 11-2 with bet365

Key stats for Liverpool vs Fulham

♦ Liverpool have won only two of their last eight matches and have suffered three straight defeats

♦ The Reds are winless in their last three Premier League games against Fulham

♦ Liverpool have kept only four clean sheets in 15 home league games

♦ Both teams have scored in the last seven meetings between the sides

♦ Both teams have scored in six of Liverpool’s last nine matches at Anfield

Liverpool vs Fulham betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Liverpool vs Fulham in the Premier League. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's match.

Market Odds Liverpool

13-20 Fulham

15-4 Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Liverpool vs Fulham team news and predicted line-ups

Liverpool

The Reds will be without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson while Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Wataru Endo are long-term absentees. Alexander Isak returned from the bench in Wednesday’s loss at Paris Saint-Germain and should get more minutes while Mohamed Salah will push for a return after being an unused substitute in midweek.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike.

Subs: Kerkez, Gomez, Jones, Isak, Ngumoha, Gakpo, Nyoni, Chiesa.

Fulham

Calvin Bassey has been passed fit but club-record signing Kevin and Dutch defender Kenny Tete have been ruled out.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, King, Bobb; Jimenez.

Subs: Diop, Cairney, Reed, Sessegnon, Smith Rowe, Lukic, Chukwueze, Muniz.

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FAQs

When is Liverpool vs Fulham in the Premier League?

Liverpool vs Fulham takes place on Saturday, April 11 and kicks off at 5.30pm GMT.

Where is Liverpool vs Fulham being played?

The venue for the game is Anfield in Liverpool.

Where can I watch Liverpool vs Fulham ?

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Liverpool vs Fulham?

Liverpool are 13-20 to win, Fulham are a 15-4 chance and the draw is 16-5.

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