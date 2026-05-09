Liverpool vs Chelsea predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Liverpool vs Chelsea kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, May 9

Kick-off 12.30pm

Venue Anfield, Liverpool

Competition Premier League

TV TNT Sports 1

Liverpool host Chelsea in the Premier League this afternoon and Arne Slot's Reds are aiming to bounce back from last weekend's 3-2 defeat at Manchester United.

They remain on course for Champions League qualification, helped by Chelsea's dismal run of seven losses in their last eight league games.

Liverpool vs Chelsea betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Liverpool to win to nil

1pt 100-30 bet365, BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Best player bet

Romeo Lavia to be shown a card

5-2 Paddy Power

Longshot

Cody Gakpo to be first goalscorer

8-1 bet365

Liverpool vs Chelsea preview

Liverpool lost 3-2 at Manchester United last weekend and the pain of that defeat was compounded by watching their rivals celebrate Champions League qualification.

However, the Reds' hopes of joining United in the competition next season have been boosted by Chelsea's late-season collapse and they are odds-on to beat the Blues at Anfield.

Those odds reflect Chelsea's woes more than Liverpool's strength, particularly as Arne Slot is hampered by a lengthy injury list.

Liverpool's title defence has been hugely disappointing following the big-money summer signings of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike.

But Chelsea have fallen spectacularly short of pre-season expectations, even though they can look forward to next weekend's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

They were outclassed by City in last month's 3-0 league defeat at Stamford Bridge and lost by the same scoreline at Brighton on their last away trip.

Chelsea failed to register a shot on target at the Amex Stadium, where Liam Rosenior's brief reign came to an end following a fifth straight defeat to nil.

The Blues have hardly rediscovered their attacking mojo under interim boss Calum McFarlane. They edged past Leeds 1-0 in the FA Cup semi-final, as Enzo Fernandez scored with one of their two shots on target, and lost 3-1 at home to Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Joao Pedro's injury-time overhead kick against Forest was Chelsea's first league goal since March 4 and Liverpool look a decent price to win to nil at Anfield.

Despite their injury problems, the hosts can line up with first-choice centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate shielded by a strong midfield.

Before the loss at Old Trafford, where they fought back from 2-0 down to 2-2, Slot's men had beaten Fulham, in-form Everton and Crystal Palace and they should extend their ten-point lead over Chelsea.

Lavia looks a leading card candidate

Chelsea pipped Liverpool to the signing of Romeo Lavia in the summer of 2023 but injuries have stalled the midfielder's progress since then.

Lavia could make only his fifth league start of the season at Anfield and he has picked up 13 bookings at a rate of one every 265 minutes during his top-flight career in England.

Back Gakpo to shine for depleted hosts

Cody Gakpo scored with one of his five attempts at Old Trafford last weekend and the Liverpool forward also struck in October's 2-1 away defeat against Chelsea.

With Ekitike and Mohamed Salah injured and Isak a major doubt, the Dutchman looks a good bet to open the scoring against their out-of-sorts visitors.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Bet Builder

Liverpool to win

Liverpool had won three Premier League games on the spin before their defeat at Manchester United and, with home advantage, they should see off troubled Chelsea.

Over 2.5 Chelsea cards

The Blues picked up three bookings in each of their last two games against Leeds and Nottingham Forest and their discipline will be tested at Anfield.

Enzo Fernandez to have two or more shots

The Chelsea midfielder had five shots in last weekend's defeat to Forest and he is averaging 2.1 attempts per 90 minutes in the Premier League this term.

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

Key stats for Liverpool vs Chelsea

♦ Liverpool have lost only one of their 14 home matches against teams below them in the table

♦ Seven of the last nine Premier League meetings between these clubs featured goals at both ends

♦ Chelsea have lost five of their last six league matches to nil

♦ The Blues' last seven away league games all featured over 2.5 goals

♦ Chelsea have lost nine of their last 11 games against top-flight teams

Liverpool vs Chelsea betting odds

Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Liverpool 5-6 Chelsea 14-5 Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Liverpool vs Chelsea team news and predicted line-ups

Liverpool

Striker Alexander Isak and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili have returned to training but Alisson, Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike, Wataru Endo, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni are injured.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Woodman; Jones, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Frimpong, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Gakpo

Subs: Robertson, Mac Allister, Gomez, Nyoni, Isak, Chiesa, Morrison

Chelsea

Wingers Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho are doubts. Robert Sanchez, Estevao, Jamie Gittens and young forward Jesse Derry are sidelined. Reece James and Levi Colwill are pushing for starts in defence.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Jorgensen; Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Pedro; Delap

Subs: James, Neto, Garnacho, Adarabioyo, Hato, Santos, Fofana

Read more:

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Football accumulator tips for Saturday, May 9: Back our acca at 9-1

FAQs

When is Liverpool vs Chelsea in the Premier League?

Liverpool vs Chelsea takes place on Saturday, May 9 and kicks off at 12.30pm BST.

Where is Liverpool vs Chelsea being played?

The venue for the game is Anfield in Liverpool.

Where can I watch Liverpool vs Chelsea?

TNT Sports 1 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Liverpool vs Chelsea?

Liverpool are 5-6 to win, Chelsea are a 14-5 chance and the draw is 29-10 with Sky Bet.

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