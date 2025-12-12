Liverpool vs Brighton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Liverpool vs Brighton kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, December 13

Kick-off 3pm

Venue Anfield, Liverpool

Competition Premier League

Liverpool vs Brighton betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Over 1.5 Brighton goals

2pts 7-4 general

Liverpool vs Brighton preview

Arne Slot's pre-match press conference was dominated by questions about Mohamed Salah's Anfield future after the Egyptian star missed Liverpool's 1-0 Champions League win at Inter on Tuesday.

Out-of-favour Salah has been included in the squad for Saturday's Premier League clash with Brighton and Liverpool's players cannot afford to let the off-field drama distract them.

The Seagulls have had a welcome break after last weekend's 1-1 draw at home to West Ham and a bold approach could pay off for Fabian Hurzeler's men at Anfield.

Liverpool drew 1-1 at home to Sunderland and 3-3 at Leeds in their first two December league fixtures and Brighton are an appealing price to score two or more goals.

Nottingham Forest won 3-0 at Anfield last month and, while Hurzeler's side are hard to trust at the back, they pose a decent attacking threat and relish the big occasion.

Experienced striker Danny Welbeck has scored seven league goals this term – two more than Salah and Alexander Isak have got between them for Liverpool – and star winger Kaoru Mitoma is back in the squad.

Brighton's away results include a 3-1 win at Chelsea and a 4-2 defeat at Manchester United and they also scored at least twice in home fixtures against Manchester City, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Newcastle, Brentford and Leeds.

Liverpool vs Brighton Bet Builder

Both teams to score

Liverpool kept a rare clean sheet against Inter in the Champions League but they drew 3-3 at Leeds last weekend and another open game is expected against Brighton.

Carlos Baleba to be shown a card

Brighton's influential Cameroon international has picked up four bookings in this season's Premier League and should be at the heart of the midfield battle.

Dominik Szoboszlai to have a shot on target

The in-form midfielder scored Liverpool's winner from the penalty spot against Inter and has had 20 shots on target in 21 Premier League and Champions League starts this term.

Pays out at 9-2 with bet365

Key stats for Liverpool vs Brighton

♦ Liverpool have won only two of their last ten Premier League games

♦ Four of the Reds' last ten wins in all competitions were by a 1-0 scoreline

♦ Alexander Isak has scored only two goals in 18 appearances for Liverpool and Sweden this season

♦ Both teams have scored in ten of Brighton's last 13 league matches

♦ The Seagulls have been losing at half-time in three of their six league wins this season

Liverpool vs Brighton betting odds

Sign up with Tote to bet on Liverpool vs Brighton in the Premier League. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's match.

Market Odds Liverpool 4-6 Brighton 7-2 Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Liverpool vs Brighton team news and predicted line-ups

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has been recalled after missing the Champions League trip to Inter. Conor Bradley is suspended, Jeremie Frimpong is a doubt while Cody Gakpo and Wataru Endo are injured.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Ekitike; Isak

Subs: Jones, Robertson, Chiesa, Ngumoha, Nyoni, Lucky, Salah

Brighton

Kaoru Mitoma, Tommy Watson and former Liverpool man James Milner are available. Stefanos Tzimas has joined Solly March and Adam Webster on the sidelines.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Gomez; Welbeck

Subs: Mitoma, Milner, Boscagli, Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Gruda, Kostoulas

FAQs for Liverpool vs Brighton

When is Liverpool vs Brighton in the Premier League?

The match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, December 13.

Where is Liverpool vs Brighton being played?

Saturday's game takes place at Anfield in Liverpool.

What is the match betting for Liverpool vs Brighton ?

Liverpool are 4-6 favourites to beat 7-2 visitors Brighton and the draw is 3-1.

