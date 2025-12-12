- More
Liverpool vs Brighton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Liverpool face Brighton in the Premier League. Get match details, betting tips and predictions for the big game at Anfield
Liverpool vs Brighton kick-off, date & TV info
Date Saturday, December 13
Kick-off 3pm
Venue Anfield, Liverpool
Competition Premier League
Liverpool vs Brighton betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Over 1.5 Brighton goals
2pts 7-4 general
Liverpool vs Brighton preview
Arne Slot's pre-match press conference was dominated by questions about Mohamed Salah's Anfield future after the Egyptian star missed Liverpool's 1-0 Champions League win at Inter on Tuesday.
Out-of-favour Salah has been included in the squad for Saturday's Premier League clash with Brighton and Liverpool's players cannot afford to let the off-field drama distract them.
The Seagulls have had a welcome break after last weekend's 1-1 draw at home to West Ham and a bold approach could pay off for Fabian Hurzeler's men at Anfield.
Liverpool drew 1-1 at home to Sunderland and 3-3 at Leeds in their first two December league fixtures and Brighton are an appealing price to score two or more goals.
Nottingham Forest won 3-0 at Anfield last month and, while Hurzeler's side are hard to trust at the back, they pose a decent attacking threat and relish the big occasion.
Experienced striker Danny Welbeck has scored seven league goals this term – two more than Salah and Alexander Isak have got between them for Liverpool – and star winger Kaoru Mitoma is back in the squad.
Brighton's away results include a 3-1 win at Chelsea and a 4-2 defeat at Manchester United and they also scored at least twice in home fixtures against Manchester City, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Newcastle, Brentford and Leeds.
Liverpool vs Brighton Bet Builder
Both teams to score
Liverpool kept a rare clean sheet against Inter in the Champions League but they drew 3-3 at Leeds last weekend and another open game is expected against Brighton.
Carlos Baleba to be shown a card
Brighton's influential Cameroon international has picked up four bookings in this season's Premier League and should be at the heart of the midfield battle.
Dominik Szoboszlai to have a shot on target
The in-form midfielder scored Liverpool's winner from the penalty spot against Inter and has had 20 shots on target in 21 Premier League and Champions League starts this term.
Pays out at 9-2 with bet365
Key stats for Liverpool vs Brighton
♦ Liverpool have won only two of their last ten Premier League games
♦ Four of the Reds' last ten wins in all competitions were by a 1-0 scoreline
♦ Alexander Isak has scored only two goals in 18 appearances for Liverpool and Sweden this season
♦ Both teams have scored in ten of Brighton's last 13 league matches
♦ The Seagulls have been losing at half-time in three of their six league wins this season
Liverpool vs Brighton betting odds
Sign up with Tote to bet on Liverpool vs Brighton in the Premier League. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's match.
|Market
|Odds
|Liverpool
|4-6
|Brighton
|7-2
|Draw
|3-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
Liverpool vs Brighton team news and predicted line-ups
Liverpool
Mohamed Salah has been recalled after missing the Champions League trip to Inter. Conor Bradley is suspended, Jeremie Frimpong is a doubt while Cody Gakpo and Wataru Endo are injured.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Ekitike; Isak
Subs: Jones, Robertson, Chiesa, Ngumoha, Nyoni, Lucky, Salah
Brighton
Kaoru Mitoma, Tommy Watson and former Liverpool man James Milner are available. Stefanos Tzimas has joined Solly March and Adam Webster on the sidelines.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Gomez; Welbeck
Subs: Mitoma, Milner, Boscagli, Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Gruda, Kostoulas
FAQs for Liverpool vs Brighton
When is Liverpool vs Brighton in the Premier League?
The match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, December 13.
Where is Liverpool vs Brighton being played?
Saturday's game takes place at Anfield in Liverpool.
What is the match betting for Liverpool vs Brighton?
Liverpool are 4-6 favourites to beat 7-2 visitors Brighton and the draw is 3-1.
Published on inPremier League
Last updated
