Liverpool v Tottenham predictions and odds: Reds' resurgence set to continue

Liverpool v Tottenham team news

Liverpool

Ibrahima Konate is set to return after being rested at West Ham but Stefan Bajcetic and Roberto Firmino are sidelined.

Tottenham

There is no fresh news on the injury front with Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon ruled out.

Liverpool v Tottenham predictions

Liverpool are banking on a strong finish to the season to secure the consolation prize of Europa League qualification and their recent resurgence can continue with a high-scoring home success over Tottenham.

It looks as if Liverpool and Spurs have too much to do in the battle for a top-four finish, but the last chapter of the season promises to be a more positive experience for the Reds, who appear to be heading in the right direction.

Jurgen Klopp tries to stay positive whatever the circumstances, and he has some genuine reasons to be cheerful as Liverpool's results and performances are on an upward trend.

The Reds have won three Premier League games in succession for only the second time this season and there is scope to pick up a lot more points from the final six games, which include four home matches and trips to struggling sides Leicester and Southampton.

Injuries to key players have a been a key factor in Liverpool's below-par campaign, but the treatment room has been much quieter in recent times.

There were several occasions earlier in the season when Liverpool's attack effectively picked itself but that is no longer the case with Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez competing for three places.

Diaz came on for the final half an hour at West Ham and may be close to making his first start of the year.

And the Colombian's improving fitness will not make life any easier for Tottenham, who have been gaining an unwanted reputation for defensive incompetence.

There are a number of reasons why Spurs have fallen short in the race for Champions League qualification but their struggles at the back are right at the top.

Tottenham have shipped 53 league goals, which is already 13 more than their tally over the entire course of last season.

Since winning 1-0 at Fulham in January they have conceded 15 goals on their last five Premier League road trips, culminating in their 6-1 battering by Newcastle last Sunday.

There was a response four days later when the Londoners drew 2-2 at home to Manchester United at the start of Ryan Mason's second spell at caretaker-manager.

But it was still a defensively flawed performance which highlighted the huge scale of the task awaiting the club's next permanent manager.

While Spurs' long-term future seems to be in limbo, Liverpool are relying on tried-and-trusted methods which have served them so well for the vast majority of Klopp's tenure.

They look set for happier days ahead, starting with a fourth successive league win.

Key stat

Six of Tottenham's last seven matches have generated at least three goals

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Thiago, Nunez, Diaz, Elliott.

Tottenham (3-4-3): Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulesevski, Kane, Son.

Subs: Austin, Sanchez, Davies, Tanganga, Mundle, Sarr, Moura, Richarlison, Danjuma.

Inside info

Liverpool

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Assist ace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Card magnet Fabinho

Tottenham

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Assist ace Ivan Perisic

Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier

Card magnet Cristian Romero

