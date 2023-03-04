Liverpool v Manchester United predictions: Ruthless Red Devils can extend winning run

Where to watch

4.30pm Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Best bet

Man Utd draw no bet

1pt 11-10 bet365, BoyleSports

Team news

Liverpool

Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara are ruled out. Naby Keita and Joe Gomez are doubts.

Manchester United

Donny Van de Beek, Christian Eriksen and Anthony Martial miss out but Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho could return.

Liverpool v Manchester United predictions

Manchester United have got one trophy in the bag but they appear to be hungry for more and can boost their slim Premier League title hopes by defeating Liverpool at Anfield.

Erik ten Hag's side swiftly backed up their 2-0 success over Newcastle in the EFL Cup final with a 3-1 victory at home to West Ham in the FA Cup, and their Europa League campaign continues next Thursday with a quarter-final clash at home to Real Sociedad.

The FA Cup and the Europa League offer their best opportunities of more silverware but United are unlikely to slack off in the league while they still have more than a third of their games left to play.

Securing a top-four finish will be the first thing on Ten Hag's mind and he would love to extend his team's ten-point lead over sixth-placed Liverpool.

While there are enough games for United to affect the title race, there are also ample opportunities for Liverpool to lay down a top-four challenge.

However, a lack of consistency has blighted the Reds for much of the campaign, leaving Liverpool fans not quite sure what to expect.

Klopp's side seemed to be moving forward after a pair of 2-0 victories at home to Everton and away to Newcastle, but a good week was followed by a pretty disastrous one as they succumbed 5-2 at home to Real Madrid before a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

Liverpool were worthy 2-0 winners at home to Wolves on Wednesday and are getting closer to a full-strength side with Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino increasing the attacking options and Ibrahima Konate returning to the heart of the defence.

But there is the nagging suspicion that the confidence lost over the last seven months could take a long time to rebuild and any hint of fragility could be seized upon by a ruthless United, who are a totally different animal from the side beaten 4-0 when they rocked up at Anfield in April last year.

United made the short trip to Merseyside 11 months ago with a sense of trepidation and ended up carrying out an unsuccessful damage limitation exercise.

But Ten Hag's team will arrive full of confidence after an 11-game unbeaten run which has seen them make progress in four competitions.

United will have to strike a balance between confidence and respect against a Liverpool side who boast an impressive Premier League home record of eight wins from 12.

However, they have the right mixture of talent and experience to cope with the occasion and look a decent value wager in the draw-no -bet market.

Key stat

Manchester United have won nine of their last 11 fixtures.

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Jota, Nunez.

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Tsimikas, Elliott, Gakpo, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Matip.

Man Utd (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.

Subs: Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Sabitzer, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Sancho, McTominay, Garnacho.

Inside info

Liverpool

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Assist ace Andy Robertson

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Card magnet Fabinho

Manchester United

Penalty taker Marcus Rashford/Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Wout Weghorst

Card magnet Fred

