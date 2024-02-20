Liverpool v Luton predictions, betting odds and tips: Hatters can test the leaders

Today's Offers 8 All offers

When to bet on Liverpool v Luton

Wednesday, 7.30pm

Best bet

Both teams to score

2pts 20-23 Betfair

Liverpool v Luton odds

Liverpool 1-5

Luton 14-1

Draw 7-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Liverpool v Luton team news

Liverpool

Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones have been ruled out. Darwin Nunez faces a fitness test but may not be risked with Sunday's EFL Cup final in mind. Stefan Bajcetic, Alisson, Thiago Alcantara, Dominik Szoboszlai, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are all injured.

Luton

Striker Elijah Adebayo has been ruled out with a hamstring issue. Mads Andersen, Marvelous Nakamba and Tom Lockyer also remain sidelined.

Liverpool v Luton predictions

There has been plenty of talk this week about who will be fit to play for Liverpool in Sunday's EFL Cup final but the Reds should be warned about getting too carried away with thoughts of Wembley as Wednesday's home Premier League clash with Luton is no open goal.

Jurgen Klopp's side are unbeaten in their last 24 league games at Anfield but they witnessed the Hatters' fighting qualities at first hand in November, when they needed a late Luis Diaz goal to earn a point at Kenilworth Road.

Rob Edwards' side have shown a great attitude in their bid to avoid relegation and they are not afraid to go toe to toe with the big clubs, as they demonstrated in a thrilling 4-4 draw in their last away league game at Newcastle.

Manchester United were left clinging on for a 2-1 win at Luton on Sunday and the Bedfordshire outfit should be encouraged that this fixture comes at a time when their hosts may have one eye on the League Cup final and are also contending with a string of injuries.

Luton have not held back on the road and, while this is one of the toughest away games they face this season, the Hatters are worth backing to find the net against a Liverpool defence who have conceded in five of their last six matches at Anfield.

Key stat

Luton have scored in seven of their last eight Premier League away games

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Luton (3-4-3): Kaminski; Mengi, Osho, Bell; Ogbene, Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty; Morris, Woodrow, Chong

