Premier League

Liverpool v Luton predictions, betting odds and tips: Hatters can test the leaders

Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Liverpool v Luton in the Premier League on Wednesday

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool boss Jurgen KloppCredit: Simon Stacpoole/Offside

When to bet on Liverpool v Luton

Wednesday, 7.30pm

Best bet

Both teams to score
2pts 20-23 Betfair

Liverpool v Luton odds

Liverpool 1-5
Luton 14-1
Draw 7-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Liverpool v Luton team news

Liverpool
Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones have been ruled out. Darwin Nunez faces a fitness test but may not be risked with Sunday's EFL Cup final in mind. Stefan Bajcetic, Alisson, Thiago Alcantara, Dominik Szoboszlai, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are all injured.

Luton
Striker Elijah Adebayo has been ruled out with a hamstring issue. Mads Andersen, Marvelous Nakamba and Tom Lockyer also remain sidelined.

Liverpool v Luton predictions

There has been plenty of talk this week about who will be fit to play for Liverpool in Sunday's EFL Cup final but the Reds should be warned about getting too carried away with thoughts of Wembley as Wednesday's home Premier League clash with Luton is no open goal.

Jurgen Klopp's side are unbeaten in their last 24 league games at Anfield but they witnessed the Hatters' fighting qualities at first hand in November, when they needed a late Luis Diaz goal to earn a point at Kenilworth Road.

Rob Edwards' side have shown a great attitude in their bid to avoid relegation and they are not afraid to go toe to toe with the big clubs, as they demonstrated in a thrilling 4-4 draw in their last away league game at Newcastle.

Manchester United were left clinging on for a 2-1 win at Luton on Sunday and the Bedfordshire outfit should be encouraged that this fixture comes at a time when their hosts may have one eye on the League Cup final and are also contending with a string of injuries.

Luton have not held back on the road and, while this is one of the toughest away games they face this season, the Hatters are worth backing to find the net against a Liverpool defence who have conceded in five of their last six matches at Anfield.

Key stat

Luton have scored in seven of their last eight Premier League away games

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Luton (3-4-3): Kaminski; Mengi, Osho, Bell; Ogbene, Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty; Morris, Woodrow, Chong

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Ian WilkersonRacing Post Sport

Published on 20 February 2024inPremier League

Last updated 14:21, 20 February 2024

