Liverpool v Fulham predictions and odds: Reds can extend winning run

Where to watch Liverpool v Fulham

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 8pm Wednesday

Best bet

Liverpool and under 4.5 goals

2pts 4-5 BoyleSports

Liverpool v Fulham odds

Liverpool 1-4

Fulham 11-1

Draw 11-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Liverpool v Fulham team news

Liverpool

Stefan Bajcetic and Roberto Firmino are sidelined and Diogo Jota is pushing for a recall after his injury-time winner against Tottenham.

Fulham

Andreas Pereira, Tim Ream and Layvin Kurzawa are injured while Aleksandar Mitrovic is suspended.

Liverpool v Fulham predictions

Liverpool have won four matches in succession for the first time this season and their strong finish to the campaign can continue with a victory over Fulham at Anfield.

Champions League qualification appears to be beyond Liverpool, who are seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United and have played one game more.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side are up to fifth, which is as high as they have been all season, and their remaining games are against teams beneath them.

The Reds have a few defensive issues to address after Sunday's 4-3 victory over Tottenham but they should find it much easier to contain the Cottagers, who head to Liverpool without influential attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira and top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fulham are playing with plenty of energy and intent and were far from disgraced in Sunday's 2-1 loss at home to Manchester City. But they have tasted defeat in seven of their last nine games and are likely to struggle on Merseyside.

Key stat

Liverpool have won their last four matches

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Carvalho, Nunez, Diaz, Elliott.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Tosin, Diop, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Cairney, Decordova-Reid; Vinicius.

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Kebano, Lukic, Solomon, Cedric, James, Willian.

Inside info

Liverpool

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Assist ace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Card magnet Fabinho

Fulham

Penalty taker Tom Cairney/Harry Wilson

Assist ace Kenny Tete

Set-piece aerial threat Carlos Vinicius

Card magnet Palhinha

