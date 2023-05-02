Liverpool v Fulham predictions and odds: Reds can extend winning run
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Liverpool v Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday
Where to watch Liverpool v Fulham
Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 8pm Wednesday
Best bet
Liverpool and under 4.5 goals
2pts 4-5 BoyleSports
Liverpool v Fulham odds
Liverpool 1-4
Fulham 11-1
Draw 11-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Liverpool v Fulham team news
Liverpool
Stefan Bajcetic and Roberto Firmino are sidelined and Diogo Jota is pushing for a recall after his injury-time winner against Tottenham.
Fulham
Andreas Pereira, Tim Ream and Layvin Kurzawa are injured while Aleksandar Mitrovic is suspended.
Liverpool v Fulham predictions
Liverpool have won four matches in succession for the first time this season and their strong finish to the campaign can continue with a victory over Fulham at Anfield.
Champions League qualification appears to be beyond Liverpool, who are seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United and have played one game more.
However, Jurgen Klopp's side are up to fifth, which is as high as they have been all season, and their remaining games are against teams beneath them.
The Reds have a few defensive issues to address after Sunday's 4-3 victory over Tottenham but they should find it much easier to contain the Cottagers, who head to Liverpool without influential attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira and top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Fulham are playing with plenty of energy and intent and were far from disgraced in Sunday's 2-1 loss at home to Manchester City. But they have tasted defeat in seven of their last nine games and are likely to struggle on Merseyside.
Key stat
Liverpool have won their last four matches
Probable teams
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Carvalho, Nunez, Diaz, Elliott.
Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Tosin, Diop, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Cairney, Decordova-Reid; Vinicius.
Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Kebano, Lukic, Solomon, Cedric, James, Willian.
Inside info
Liverpool
Penalty taker Mohamed Salah
Assist ace Trent Alexander-Arnold
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Card magnet Fabinho
Fulham
Penalty taker Tom Cairney/Harry Wilson
Assist ace Kenny Tete
Set-piece aerial threat Carlos Vinicius
Card magnet Palhinha
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport