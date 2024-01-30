Liverpool v Chelsea predictions, odds and betting tips: get 30-1 on a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

Paddy Power are offering 30-1 that a goal will be scored in Liverpool v Chelsea . New customers can click here to claim that offer.

Where to watch Liverpool v Chelsea

You can watch Liverpool v Chelsea in the Premier League at 8.15pm on Wednesday January 31, live on TNT Sports 1

Match prediction & best bet

Liverpool to win & both teams to score

2pts 7-4 bet365, Hills

Liverpool v Chelsea odds

Liverpool 4-7

Chelsea 9-2

Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Liverpool v Chelsea team news

Liverpool

Left-back Andy Robertson is pushing for a return to the starting 11 and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai should be involved. Wataru Endo is on international duty and Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Kostas Tsimikas remain sidelined.

Chelsea

The Blues are missing Nicolas Jackson, who played in Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations defeat to Ivory Coast on Monday. Christopher Nkunku and Malo Gusto will be in the squad but Levi Colwill is ruled out along with Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Robert Sanchez and Marc Cucurella.

Liverpool v Chelsea predictions

Liverpool are 50-1 with bet365 to scoop four major trophies in Jurgen Klopp's final season at the club but this week their focus is solely on the Premier League.

The Reds, 9-4 favourites for the Europa League, eased into the fifth round of the FA Cup last weekend by beating Norwich 5-2 at Anfield, and take on Chelsea in the EFL Cup final on February 25.

On Wednesday, Mauricio Pochettino's Blues are Liverpool's first opponents of a pivotal week in their bid to land a second league title before the end of Klopp's nine-year tenure.

At the start of this round of fixtures the Reds had a five-point lead over champions Manchester City, who have a game in hand, but Liverpool host Chelsea before Sunday's trip to Arsenal while the Citizens face struggling Burnley and Brentford in their next two matches.

It is also a significant fixture for Chelsea, who are on their best run of form under Pochettino, winning four of their last five league games and thumping Middlesbrough 6-1 in last week's EFL Cup semi-final second leg.

Most of their best work has been done at Stamford Bridge, where they shared an entertaining 1-1 draw with Liverpool on the opening weekend of the campaign – the seventh successive meeting between the clubs that had ended all-square.

Chelsea have also drawn 4-4 with City and 2-2 with Arsenal at home, but away from the Bridge they lost 3-1 at West Ham, 2-1 at Manchester United, 4-1 at Newcastle and 2-1 at Wolves.

The Blues' only away win against a top-half club was November's chaotic 4-1 victory at nine-man Tottenham, so backing Liverpool to win and both teams to score looks the best bet at Anfield.

The hosts are missing key attacker Mohamed Salah, whose Africa Cup of Nations campaign was cut short by a thigh injury, but influential full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are fit again.

Salah's last club appearance came in an incident-packed 4-2 home win over Newcastle on New Year's Day and the goals have continued to flow for Liverpool in his absence.

They struck late to win 2-0 at Arsenal in a wide-open FA Cup third-round tie, beat Fulham 3-2 on aggregate in the League Cup semi-finals and cruised to a 4-0 victory at in-form Bournemouth in their last league outing.

Klopp named a youthful starting 11 for Sunday's comfortable cup win over Norwich while Chelsea laboured to a 0-0 draw at home to Aston Villa.

Pochettino's side create plenty of chances and are capable of landing a blow on the home defence but Liverpool, who average a league-high 18.8 shots per game, have the ruthlessness to seal another important win.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in eight of Chelsea's nine games against top-half teams this season.

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Jota, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Gomez, Gakpo, Bradley, Quansah, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Clark

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Broja

Subs: Gilchrist, Madueke, Mudryk, Chukwuemeka, Washington, Gusto, Nkunku

Inside info

Liverpool

Star man Trent Alexander-Arnold

Top scorer Darwin Nunez

Penalty taker Darwin Nunez

Card magnet Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Darwin Nunez

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Chelsea

Star man Cole Palmer

Top scorer Cole Palmer

Penalty taker Cole Palmer

Card magnet Enzo Fernandez

Assist ace Raheem Sterling

Set-piece aerial threat Axel Disasi

Liverpool v Chelsea b et builder predictions

Liverpool to be leading at half-time

Chelsea have conceded the first goal in seven of their last eight away games so Liverpool should be confident of taking charge early on at Anfield

Darwin Nunez to score or assist

The Liverpool forward has contributed four goals and three assists in seven league and cup appearances since Christmas

Enzo Fernandez to be shown a card

The Chelsea man is likely to be facing Argentina teammate Alexis Mac Allister in the midfield battle and may well pick up a sixth caution of the league campaign

Pays out at 8-1 with Paddy Power

