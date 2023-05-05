Liverpool v Brentford predictions and odds: Reds can continue recent resurgence

Where to watch Liverpool v Brentford

Liverpool v Brentford team news

Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara has joined Stefan Bajcetic and Roberto Firmino on the sidelines.

Brentford

Christian Norgaard, Thomas Strakosha, Pontus Jansson and Keane Lewis-Potter remain unavailable.

Liverpool v Brentford predictions

Liverpool have endured a largely frustrating campaign but they have won their last five games - their longest winning run for more than a year - and can maintain their upwards trajectory with a home win over Brentford.

Seven weeks have passed since Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, removing their last hope of lifting a trophy.

It has been a strange experience for a club accustomed to challenging for the game's biggest prizes, but they have responded impressively and could be laying the groundwork for a brighter future.

The Reds' revival has almost certainly arrived too late to get them into next season's Champions League, but it has lifted the mood of their supporters and re-energised Jurgen Klopp, who landed himself in hot water for his comments towards officials during and after last Sunday's 4-3 victory at home to Tottenham.

Klopp's antics might not win him many friends outside Anfield but they are a good sign for Liverpool because there have been moments this season when his fire had appeared to be burning out.

Liverpool's best performances reflect the manner of their manager and their path back towards the summit will be one based on intensity as well as quality.

There is work to be done in terms of recruitment this summer and the midfield area is likely to attract the greatest attention. But Klopp's immediate task is to work with what he has and there is the potential for many more points to be gathered before the season is out.

Liverpool will be warm favourites to win their remaining games, which include trips to Leicester and Southampton and a home match against Aston Villa, although it is arguable that Brentford could cause them the greatest problems.

At the start the of the season, staying clear of danger was top of Brentford's list of priorities, but they have been inside the top half since the World Cup and are guaranteed their best finish since the 1937-38 season.

Ivan Toney has played a huge hand in Brentford's success, contributing 20 goals and four assists, and the ongoing investigation into his breaches of FA gambling rules is a major cloud on the horizon. However, he continues to deliver the goods, scoring three times in his last five appearances, and will be an obvious danger for Liverpool.

Brentford are usually happy to defend deep on the road and look to counter with the pace of Toney and Bryan Mbeumo.

The Bees can be dangerous customers on their travels, as a 2-1 win at the Etihad and 1-1 draw at the Emirates show, but they have failed to score on their last two visits to Anfield and may come away empty-handed this time.

Key stat

Liverpool have won their last five matches.

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Carvalho, Nunez, Diaz, Henderson.

Brentford (4-2-3-1): Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Damsgaard, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Schade.

Subs: Cox, Stevens, Onyeka, Baptiste, Wissa, Dasilva, Jorgensen, Roerslev, Ghoddos.

Inside info

Liverpool

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Assist ace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Card magnet Fabinho

Brentford

Penalty taker Ivan Toney

Assist ace Bryan Mbeumo

Set-piece aerial threat Ivan Toney

Card magnet Ivan Toney

