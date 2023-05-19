Liverpool v Aston Villa predictions and odds: No slowing rampant Reds

When to bet on Liverpool v Aston Villa

Saturday, 3pm

Best bet

Liverpool to win to nil

1pt 15-8 Betfair

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Liverpool 1-2

Aston Villa 11-2

Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Liverpool v Aston Villa team news

Liverpool

Roberto Firmino is available for his final Anfield outing after missing the last six games with a muscle injury. However, Darwin Nunez is still absent with a toe issue.

Aston Villa

Unai Emery has confirmed that former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho remains sidelined, but Calum Chambers should be fit despite a bout of illness.

Liverpool v Aston Villa predictions

Liverpool are threatening to turn their underwhelming season into something more significant and can continue their Champions League chase by beating Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Reds have won their last seven and are finally getting it together at both ends of the field.

Not only have Jurgen Klopp’s side kept three straight clean sheets, most recently in Monday's 3-0 win at Leicester, but they are also clicking in attack, with Mohamed Salah scoring in his last nine Anfield outings.

After struggling under Reds legend Steven Gerrard, the Villans' season has been transformed by Unai Emery's appointment and his team maintained their own European push with last Saturday's 2-1 triumph over Tottenham.

However, they have failed to win in three on the road and are also without a victory at Anfield since 2014.

Liverpool have dominated Villa in recent years, succeeding in nine of the pair's last ten Premier League meetings.

With Salah in sensational form and their defence improving, an eighth straight win beckons.

Key stat

Liverpool have won nine of their last ten Premier League meetings with Aston Villa

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Young, Konza, Mings, Moreno; Ramsey, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Buendia, Watkins

Inside info

Liverpool

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Assist ace Mohamed Salah

Set-piece aerial threat Ibrahima Konate

Card magnet Fabinho

Aston Villa

Penalty taker Ollie Watkins

Assist ace Ollie Watkins

Set-piece aerial threat Tyrone Mings

Card magnet John McGinn

