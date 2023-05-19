Liverpool v Aston Villa predictions and odds: No slowing rampant Reds
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Liverpool v Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday
When to bet on Liverpool v Aston Villa
Saturday, 3pm
Best bet
Liverpool to win to nil
1pt 15-8 Betfair
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Liverpool 1-2
Aston Villa 11-2
Draw 4-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Liverpool v Aston Villa team news
Liverpool
Roberto Firmino is available for his final Anfield outing after missing the last six games with a muscle injury. However, Darwin Nunez is still absent with a toe issue.
Aston Villa
Unai Emery has confirmed that former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho remains sidelined, but Calum Chambers should be fit despite a bout of illness.
Liverpool v Aston Villa predictions
Liverpool are threatening to turn their underwhelming season into something more significant and can continue their Champions League chase by beating Aston Villa on Saturday.
The Reds have won their last seven and are finally getting it together at both ends of the field.
Not only have Jurgen Klopp’s side kept three straight clean sheets, most recently in Monday's 3-0 win at Leicester, but they are also clicking in attack, with Mohamed Salah scoring in his last nine Anfield outings.
After struggling under Reds legend Steven Gerrard, the Villans' season has been transformed by Unai Emery's appointment and his team maintained their own European push with last Saturday's 2-1 triumph over Tottenham.
However, they have failed to win in three on the road and are also without a victory at Anfield since 2014.
Liverpool have dominated Villa in recent years, succeeding in nine of the pair's last ten Premier League meetings.
With Salah in sensational form and their defence improving, an eighth straight win beckons.
Key stat
Liverpool have won nine of their last ten Premier League meetings with Aston Villa
Probable teams
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz
Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Young, Konza, Mings, Moreno; Ramsey, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Buendia, Watkins
Inside info
Liverpool
Penalty taker Mohamed Salah
Assist ace Mohamed Salah
Set-piece aerial threat Ibrahima Konate
Card magnet Fabinho
Aston Villa
Penalty taker Ollie Watkins
Assist ace Ollie Watkins
Set-piece aerial threat Tyrone Mings
Card magnet John McGinn
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport