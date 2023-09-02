Liverpool v Aston Villa predictions, betting odds and tips: Villa can trouble depleted home defence

When to bet

Liverpool v Aston Villa team news

Liverpool

Joe Gomez and Joel Matip could start in central defence as Virgil van Dijk is suspended and Ibrahima Konate is injured. Curtis Jones is back in training but deadline-day signing Ryan Gravenberch was not registered in time for Sunday's game.

Aston Villa

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez should shake off a minor injury. On-loan defender Clement Lenglet could feature but Emiliano Buendia, Jacob Ramsey, Tyrone Mings, Alex Moreno, Leander Dendoncker and Tim Iroegbunam are injured.

Liverpool v Aston Villa predictions

Ten-man Liverpool produced a remarkable late comeback to beat Newcastle 2-1 at St James' Park last weekend but the Reds are worth opposing at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp is missing first-choice centre-backs Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk, who was sent off at Newcastle, and that could spell trouble against a Villa side who have scored 15 goals in their last four matches in all competitions.

Even in their 5-1 opening-weekend defeat at Newcastle, Villa had 16 attempts at goal and they have looked far more secure in defence since Unai Emery switched to a back three of Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos and Pau Torres.

Liverpool have struggled for control in their first three games, drawing 1-1 at Chelsea before a 3-1 home win over Bournemouth, and they needed an 89th-minute Roberto Firmino goal to earn a 1-1 draw with Villa at Anfield in May.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in six of the last seven meetings between these clubs

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Aston Villa (3-4-2-1): Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres; Cash, Kamara, Luiz, Digne; McGinn, Diaby; Watkins

