Liverpool v Arsenal predictions, odds and betting tips: get 30-1 on a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

Where to watch Liverpool v Arsenal

You can watch Liverpool v Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 5.30pm.

Match prediction & best bet

Liverpool

2pts 7-5 Betfair

Liverpool v Arsenal odds

Liverpool 7-5

Arsenal 15-8

Draw 13-5

Liverpool v Arsenal team news

Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch could come back into contention but Stefan Bajcetic, Joel Matip, Alexis Mac Allister, Andy Robertson, Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara are sidelined.

Arsenal

Mohamed Elneny could be available but Jorginho is a major doubt while Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Fabio Vieira are ruled out.

Liverpool v Arsenal predictions

Home advantage has been key to some of Liverpool's most memorable wins of the Jurgen Klopp era and the importance of the Anfield factor will certainly not be lost on Saturday's visitors Arsenal, who have taken just one point from their last seven visits.

The Reds missed out on a great opportunity to reach the Premier League summit with last Sunday's 0-0 draw at home to Manchester United but they can win the race to be Christmas Day's top dogs.

There was disappointment in the stands after Liverpool failed to find the breakthrough against a depleted but stubborn United side.

But the Reds responded with a superb 5-1 victory over West Ham in Wednesday's EFL Cup quarter-final which showcased the quality of several fringe players.

Klopp was delighted by his team's midweek performance but less pleased with the muted atmosphere and expressed his feelings in his post-match interview, appealing for much more vocal backing against the Gunners.

Arsenal are clearly a team going in the right direction and will be hopeful to go one better than last season and win a first Premier League title since 2004.

However, if they are to be successful they need to find a way of taking points from the toughest of away games.

The Gunners would probably look at Liverpool and Manchester City as their principal title rivals but their last away league win against either of those clubs came back in January 2015 when they triumphed 2-0 at the Etihad.

This season their toughest away trips have been at Newcastle and Aston Villa and they sustained 1-0 defeats on both occasions.

Signing Declan Rice has undoubtedly bolstered the midfield and should help Arsenal's cause when it comes to performing at the toughest of arenas.

But Arsenal's five away wins this season have all come against teams in the bottom half and they might not be quite ready to storm fortress Anfield.

Liverpool were far from their best last weekend and will have to find some better solutions when it comes to opening up massed defences.

However, they should prefer the shape and style of the game against Arsenal, which is likely to be a more end-to-end affair.

Reds goalkeeper Alisson will no doubt have a busier time than he did last weekend but there will be space for Liverpool to spring forward and use the pace and movement of their dynamic forwards.

Armchair viewers should be treated to a pre-Christmas classic but Liverpool should carry the greater threat and they can register their eighth home league win of the campaign.

Key stat

Liverpool have won six of their last seven Premier League home games against Arsenal

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Gakpo, Elliott, Quansah, McConnell, Bradley, Adrian, Jones.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Cedric, Trossard, Nelson, Elneny, Walters.

Inside info

Liverpool

Star man Mohamed Salah

Top scorer Mohamed Salah

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Card magnet Darwin Nunez

Assist ace Mohamed Salah

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Bukayo Saka/Eddie Nketiah

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka/Martin Odegaard

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Liverpool v Arsenal b et builder predictions

Liverpool to win

Arsenal's hopes of being number one at Christmas could be dashed by a defeat at a ground where they have taken just one point on their last seven league visits.

Mohamed Salah to score anytime

Mohamed Salah has scored in five of Liverpool's last six Premier League home games against Arsenal and he can star again this weekend.

Both teams to score

Manchester United parked the bus last weekend but Arsenal should be much more adventurous and can get themselves on the scoresheet.

Price guide 5-1

