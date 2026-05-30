Liverpool sack Arne Slot: Andoni Iraola 1-20 frontrunner to replace the Dutchman

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Just 12 months after leading Liverpool to the Premier League title, Arne Slot has been sacked by the Anfield club, with former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola the warm favourite to replace him.

A disappointing 2025-26 campaign saw Liverpool finish fifth and pick up 24 fewer points than they did in their title-winning season, and a couple of public fallouts with Kop legend Mohamed Salah didn't help matters.

The Reds will be playing in the Champions League next season but the hierarchy were clearly aware they rode their luck in edging out Bournemouth to finish fifth, and they were also clearly impressed by the work of the Cherries manager at the time, Iraola.

Iraola has been linked with the Liverpool job ever since he announced he would be leaving Bournemouth and he was backed from 7-2 into 8-11 with bet365 to be Liverpool's next head coach.

The Spaniard was pushed back out to evens on Saturday morning but betting was suspended following the Slot development and he is now as short as 1-20 with Hills to be in the Anfield dugout at the start of next season.

Iraola's relationship with Reds sporting director Richard Hughes, who brought him to the Premier League in 2023, has likely played a big part in him becoming the market leader.

Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness has been linked with plenty of top jobs and is next-best with Hills at 5-1 while Oliver Glasner, who has left Crystal Palace despite guiding them to three trophies in 12 months, is 10-1 alongside Lens manager Pierre Sage.

Reds heroes Steven Gerrard and Jurgen Klopp are 14-1 and 20-1, suggesting neither are about to make a remarkable return to Anfield.

Read more from our football experts:

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