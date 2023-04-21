Leicester v Wolves predictions and odds: More woe likely for Foxes
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Leicester v Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Leicester v Wolves
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Wolves
1pt 2-1 Betfair
Leicester v Wolves odds
Leicester 6-4
Wolves 2-1
Draw 23-10
Odds correct at time of publishing
Leicester v Wolves team news
Leicester
Harvey Barnes looks unlikely to return from his hamstring injury and Ricardo Pereira has been ruled out with a similar problem. Jonny Evans is battling an illness, Jannik Vestergaard is out for the season with a calfinjury but Ryan Bertrand could be involved in some capacity.
Wolves
Diego Costa hopes to shake off a knock, while Ruben Neves and Jonny are available after serving suspensions.
Leicester v Wolves predictions
Leicester's 4-0 victory at Molineux in October seems like a lifetime ago and the Foxes face a uphill struggle to boost their chances of staying up when Wolves head to the King Power.
Dean Smith has been charged with keeping the 2016 English champions in the top flight but one point from their last nine games suggests the former Aston Villa boss has his work cut out.
Further crucial games against Leeds and Everton are on the horizon, but there has been little evidence that they can drag themselves out of the mire and Wolves head across the Midlands having boosted their survival prospects under Julen Lopetegui.
Home wins over Chelsea and Brentford have improved their lot in the last two weeks and while their only away victories this season have come at under-threat Everton and bottom-of-the-table Southampton, they haven't done too badly on their travels lately.
The only defeats they have suffered in their last ten road games came at Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle, so they are equipped to see off the Foxes, especially with influential midfielder Ruben Neves available after suspension.
Key stat
Wolves have scored in eight of their last ten away league matches.
Probable teams
Leicester (3-4-2-1): Iversen; Faes, Souttar, Soyuncu; Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Kristiansen; Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall; Vardy
Wolves (4-4-2): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Nunes, Neves, Lemina, Sarabia; Cunha, Costa
Inside info
Leicester
Penalty taker Youri Tielemans/Jamie Vardy
Assist ace James Maddison
Set-piece aerial threat Harry Souttar
Card magnet James Maddison
Wolves
Penalty taker Ruben Neves
Assist ace Matheus Nunes
Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson
Card magnet Nelson Semedo
