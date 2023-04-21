Leicester v Wolves predictions and odds: More woe likely for Foxes

When to bet on Leicester v Wolves

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Wolves

1pt 2-1 Betfair

Leicester v Wolves odds

Leicester 6-4

Wolves 2-1

Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Leicester v Wolves team news

Leicester

Harvey Barnes looks unlikely to return from his hamstring injury and Ricardo Pereira has been ruled out with a similar problem. Jonny Evans is battling an illness, Jannik Vestergaard is out for the season with a calfinjury but Ryan Bertrand could be involved in some capacity.

Wolves

Diego Costa hopes to shake off a knock, while Ruben Neves and Jonny are available after serving suspensions.

Leicester v Wolves predictions

Leicester's 4-0 victory at Molineux in October seems like a lifetime ago and the Foxes face a uphill struggle to boost their chances of staying up when Wolves head to the King Power.

Dean Smith has been charged with keeping the 2016 English champions in the top flight but one point from their last nine games suggests the former Aston Villa boss has his work cut out.

Further crucial games against Leeds and Everton are on the horizon, but there has been little evidence that they can drag themselves out of the mire and Wolves head across the Midlands having boosted their survival prospects under Julen Lopetegui.

Home wins over Chelsea and Brentford have improved their lot in the last two weeks and while their only away victories this season have come at under-threat Everton and bottom-of-the-table Southampton, they haven't done too badly on their travels lately.

The only defeats they have suffered in their last ten road games came at Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle, so they are equipped to see off the Foxes, especially with influential midfielder Ruben Neves available after suspension.

Key stat

Wolves have scored in eight of their last ten away league matches.

Probable teams

Leicester (3-4-2-1): Iversen; Faes, Souttar, Soyuncu; Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Kristiansen; Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall; Vardy

Wolves (4-4-2): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Nunes, Neves, Lemina, Sarabia; Cunha, Costa

Inside info

Leicester

Penalty taker Youri Tielemans/Jamie Vardy

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Souttar

Card magnet James Maddison

Wolves

Penalty taker Ruben Neves

Assist ace Matheus Nunes

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

Card magnet Nelson Semedo

