Leicester v Bournemouth predictions: Relegation rivals to continue living dangerously
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Leicester v Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals
2pts 5-4 bet365, Hills
Leicester v Bournemouth odds
Leicester 10-11
Bournemouth 16-5
Draw 11-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Leicester v Bournemouth team news
Leicester
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is suspended after his sending-off against Aston Villa. Jonny Evans is in contention to start but Youri Tielemans and Ryan Bertrand are out.
Bournemouth
Defender Marcos Senesi is a major doubt with a hamstring injury with Illya Zabarnyi in line for his first start if he misses out. Senesi could join Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas on the sidelines.
Leicester v Bournemouth predictions
Leicester are ready to pin their survival hopes on Jesse Marsch in the latest twist of what’s fast becoming an epic relegation battle.
Betting was suspended on Friday on Marsch replacing Brendan Rodgers in the Foxes’ dugout and the American looks the preferred choice to take over a team who have lost six of their last seven Premier League games.
That has left Leicester two points behind Bournemouth, although both sides are currently below the safety line ahead of what promises to be a lively relegation scrap.
The Cherries were bested by Brighton in midweek but they created plenty of chances in that game and are fancied to trouble a shaky Leicester defence who have gone 14 league games without a clean sheet.
Stopping the opposition remains a big issue for the south coast side, who have allowed more shots on their goal than any other Premier League team, and Leicester's attack looked better in the loss to Aston Villa on Tuesday as they scored for the fourth game in a row.
Key stat
Leicester have gone 14 league games without a clean sheet
Probable teams
Leicester (4-3-3): Iversen; Pereira, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen; Mendy, Ndidi, Praet; Maddison, Iheanacho, Barnes
Bournemouth (4-4-1-1): Neto; Smith, Stephens, Zabarnyi, Kelly; Ouattara, Lerma, Rothwell, Tavernier; Billing, Solanke
Inside info
Leicester
Penalty taker Kelechi Iheanacho
Assist ace James Maddison
Set-piece aerial threat Harry Souttar
Card magnet James Maddison
Bournemouth
Penalty taker Dominic Solanke
Assist ace Dominic Solanke
Set-piece aerial threat Philip Billing
Card magnet Adam Smith
