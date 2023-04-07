Leicester v Bournemouth predictions: Relegation rivals to continue living dangerously

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

2pts 5-4 bet365, Hills

Leicester v Bournemouth odds

Leicester 10-11

Bournemouth 16-5

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Leicester v Bournemouth team news

Leicester

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is suspended after his sending-off against Aston Villa. Jonny Evans is in contention to start but Youri Tielemans and Ryan Bertrand are out.

Bournemouth

Defender Marcos Senesi is a major doubt with a hamstring injury with Illya Zabarnyi in line for his first start if he misses out. Senesi could join Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas on the sidelines.

Leicester v Bournemouth predictions

Leicester are ready to pin their survival hopes on Jesse Marsch in the latest twist of what’s fast becoming an epic relegation battle.

Betting was suspended on Friday on Marsch replacing Brendan Rodgers in the Foxes’ dugout and the American looks the preferred choice to take over a team who have lost six of their last seven Premier League games.

That has left Leicester two points behind Bournemouth, although both sides are currently below the safety line ahead of what promises to be a lively relegation scrap.

The Cherries were bested by Brighton in midweek but they created plenty of chances in that game and are fancied to trouble a shaky Leicester defence who have gone 14 league games without a clean sheet.

Stopping the opposition remains a big issue for the south coast side, who have allowed more shots on their goal than any other Premier League team, and Leicester's attack looked better in the loss to Aston Villa on Tuesday as they scored for the fourth game in a row.

Key stat

Leicester have gone 14 league games without a clean sheet

Probable teams

Leicester (4-3-3): Iversen; Pereira, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen; Mendy, Ndidi, Praet; Maddison, Iheanacho, Barnes

Bournemouth (4-4-1-1): Neto; Smith, Stephens, Zabarnyi, Kelly; Ouattara, Lerma, Rothwell, Tavernier; Billing, Solanke

Inside info

Leicester

Penalty taker Kelechi Iheanacho

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Souttar

Card magnet James Maddison

Bournemouth

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke

Assist ace Dominic Solanke

Set-piece aerial threat Philip Billing

Card magnet Adam Smith

Follow us on Twitter