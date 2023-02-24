Racing Post logo
Premier League

Leicester v Arsenal predictions: Forwards to shine at the King Power

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Leicester v Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in Europa League action against FC Zurich
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in Europa League action against FC ZurichCredit: Ryan Pierse

When to bet by

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals
2pts 4-6 bet365, Hills

Team news

Leicester
James Maddison has been managing a knee injury and must be assessed but Ryan Bertrand, James Justin and Jonny Evans remain out.

Arsenal
Bukayo Saka is fit to play and Thomas Partey could feature, but this game still comes too soon for Gabriel Jesus. Mohamed Elneny remains injured.

Match preview

Arsenal got their Premier League title bid back on track with a thrilling 4-2 win at Aston Villa last weekend and the table-topping Gunners could be involved in another entertaining affair when they meet Leicester at the King Power.

Mikel Arteta’s men had been winless in three league games prior to victory at Villa, and even then required two injury-time goals to regain the winning thread.

With no clean sheet in six, defensive faults have certainly crept into Arsenal’s game and the gung-ho approach of Leicester should make for a captivating watch.

The Foxes were beaten 3-0 at Manchester United last Sunday but started the better at Old Trafford and had it not been for the heroics of David De Gea would have found themselves ahead.

Brendan Rodgers’ side had an expected goals figure of 1.51 but were punished by United’s pace on the counter-attack, something the Gunners may also be able to exploit when the Foxes start to tire late on.

Key stat

Leicester’s last four Premier League games have all gone over 2.5 goals, with those matches yielding a total of 18 goals. 

Probable teams

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Ward; Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen; Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli. 

Inside info

Leicester

Penalty taker Kelechi Iheanacho
Assist ace James Maddison
Set-piece aerial threat Harry Souttar
Card magnet James Maddison

Arsenal

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka
Assist ace Bukayo Saka
Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel
Card magnet Granit Xhaka 

Today's top sports betting stories

author image
Aaron AshleyRacing Post Sport
Published on 24 February 2023Last updated 15:19, 24 February 2023
icon
