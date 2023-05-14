Leicester City v Liverpool predictions and odds: Jota can keep Reds in top-four mix

Where to watch Leicester City v Liverpool

Sky Sports Main Event, 8pm Monday

Best bets

Liverpool & over 2.5 goals

2pts 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes & BoyleSports

Diogo Jota to to score at any time

1pt 19-10 Hills

Leicester v Liverpool odds

Leicester 9-2

Liverpool 4-7

Draw 18-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Leicester City v Liverpool team news

Leicester

Kelechi Iheanacho isn't ready to return from his groin injury and joins Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand and James Justin on the sidelines. Ricardo Pereira is back in training.

Liverpool

This game comes too early for Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita, who are both back in training but not match fit. Thiago Alcantara, Calvin Ramsay and Stefan Bajcetic are out for the season.

Leicester City v Liverpool predictions

Liverpool are on the hunt for an unlikely top-four finish and shouldn’t be thrown off the scent by cornered animals Leicester.

The Reds have won their last six games, reducing what was a 12-point gap to Manchester United and Newcastle to four points, and are a best-priced 4-7 to chalk up a seventh straight win at the King Power Stadium.

Value is unsurprisingly in short supply for those wanting to side with Liverpool but punters can get odds-against on an away win and over 2.5 goals in a clash where Leicester have to be positive.

There are increasingly fewer avenues of escape from the relegation zone available to the Foxes after failing to take maximum points from any of their last three winnable fixtures.

Draws against fellow drop contenders Leeds and Everton were followed by a potentially morale-destroying 5-3 defeat at Fulham.

Leicester are 1-3 to follow Southampton into the Championship and with games against Newcastle and West Ham to come after the Reds’ visit, the outlook is bleak for Dean Smith’s men.

Smith cancelled a scheduled day off on Tuesday, calling the players in to pick over the bones of the loss to Fulham, a performance that lacked the courage and fight you’d expect from a team in a relegation scrap.

Deciding Leicester can’t count on a defence who haven't kept a clean sheet since January, Smith has tried to be positive and although that’s seen them score in each of their five games under the ex-Aston Villa boss, it hasn’t brought many wins.

There’s been a shocking lack of leadership from a squad containing numerous FA Cup winners and a general sense of confusion during matches, hardly a recipe for success ahead of a meeting with a Liverpool team who have won on four of their last five visits to the King Power.

A lot of the Reds’ recent success has been credited with the move to invert full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the return from injury of the like of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota hasn’t gone amiss.

Both have looked sharp with Jota scoring in five of his last six games and the Portuguese forward may add to his impressive career tally of eight goals in 11 meetings with Leicester.

Liverpool’s impressive attacking arsenal should punch plenty of holes in Leicester’s paper-thin defence and chalk up a third straight away win in an impressive turnaround from the previously travel-sick Merseysiders.

The Reds have a track record of strong finishes under Jurgen Klopp, claiming titles and top-four spots late in the season previously, and it's a trait that stands them in good stead for a meeting with the desperate Foxes.

Key stat

Four of Leicester's five games under Dean Smith have ended with over 2.5 goals

Probable teams

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Iversen; Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Thomas; Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Subs: Brunt, Amartey, Praet, Daka, Kristiansen, Pereira, Ndidi

Liverpool (4-3-3): Allison; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Subs: Gomez, Tsimikas, Matip, Elliott, Milner, Diaz, Nunez

Inside info

Leicester

Penalty taker Youri Tielemans/Jamie Vardy

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Caglar Soyuncu

Card magnet James Maddison

Liverpool

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Assist ace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Card magnet Fabinho

