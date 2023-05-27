Leeds v Tottenham predictions and odds: Free-scoring clash looks likely at Elland Road

Where to watch Leeds v Tottenham

Leeds v Tottenham team news

Leeds

Rodrigo has trained this week and is expected to feature but Patrick Bamford (hamstring) is a doubt. Junior Firpo returns from suspension but Tyler Adams, Stuart Dallas and Luis Sinisterra remain sidelined.

Tottenham

Cristian Romero has been ruled out alongside Eric Dier, who has undergone surgery on a groin injury. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is expected to return but Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon are still out.

Leeds v Tottenham predictions

Leeds need a minor miracle if they are to stave off Premier League relegation.

The Yorkshiremen must beat Tottenham to have any chance of recreating last season's final-day great escape, but they also need Bournemouth to win at Everton and Leicester to fail to beat West Ham.

All things considered, things look bleak for Sam Allardcye’s men, who are 1-33 for the drop, especially given they have collected only two points from their last eight league games.

On the face of it Tottenham, who have lost their last two games and are depleted in defence, appear ideal final-day opponents. But with seventh-placed Villa facing a tricky home game against highflying Brighton, Spurs may still have their sights set on leapfrogging the Villans into the European positions.

And the desperation for points at both ends of the table should only enhance the prospects of an open final-day encounter at Elland Road.

A porous defences has been central to Leeds's struggles this season - they have conceded a league-high 74 goals in 37 games - but they do pack a punch in the final third and both teams have scored in their last 12 Premier League games.

Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son should be licking their lips at facing such a dodgy rearguard but Spurs have their own defensive problems to address.

With Cristian Romero and Eric Dier sidelined through injury, Tottenham have been easy to expose as one one clean sheet in 11 games illustrates.

Both teams have scored in ten of those fixtures and this has all the ingredients to be another high-scoring encounter.

Key stat

Over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in the pair's last five Premier League meetings.

Probable teams

Leeds (4-3-3): Robles; Ayling, Kristensen, Cooper, Firpo; McKennie, Koch, Forshaw; Gnonto, Rodrigo, Harrison.

Subs: Struijk, Aaronson, Summerville, Roca, Greenwood, Rutter, Wober

Tottenham (3-4-2-1): Forster; Royal, Sanchez, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Son, Kulusevski; Kane.

Subs: Richarlison, Bissouma, Perisic, Danjuma, Moura, Sarr, Tanganga.

Inside info

Leeds

Penalty taker Rodrigo

Assist ace Jack Harrison

Set-piece aerial threat Liam Cooper

Card magnet Wilfried Gnonto

Tottenham

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Assist ace Dejan Kulusevski

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Kane

Card magnet Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

