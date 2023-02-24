Leeds v Southampton predictions: Saints' surge could continue
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Leeds United v Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Southampton or draw double chance
1pt 4-5 general
Team news
Leeds
Rodrigo, Max Wober and Stuart Dallas are sidelined but Marc Roca and Pascal Struijk are expected to be back in contention. Luis Sinisterra is a doubt.
Southampton
Juan Larios, Stuart Armstrong and Valentino Livramento are ruled out but Che Adams could be involved.
Match preview
Second-bottom Leeds have handed former Watford manager Javi Gracia the task of steering them to Premier League survival, but hopes of an immediate change of fortune could be dashed by a loss to rock-bottom Southampton at Elland Road.
Gracia did some excellent work with the Hornets, steering them to an 11th-place finish and the FA Cup final in 2019. And since leaving Vicarage Road he has accrued further managerial experience from spells in Spain, Greece, Russia and Qatar.
The 52-year-old looks a sensible choice but he inherits a difficult situation with Leeds winless in ten league games. Gracia will need time to get his team firing and it is far from ideal that he faces such a huge fixture in his first week at the club.
Southampton are on their third manager of the season with Ruben Selles hoping to build on last Saturday's impressive 1-0 success at Chelsea.
Selles has been handed the role until the end of the season and appears to have the Saints players on his side, meaning there is every chance of he can make it two wins from two.
Key stat
Leeds have failed to win any of their last ten Premier League games.
Probable teams
Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; McKennie, Adams; Summerville, Harrison, Gnonto; Bamford.
Subs: Robles, Rutter, Kristensen, Greenwood, Joseph, Firpo, Aaraonson, Gyabi, Roca.
Southampton (4-4-2): Bazunu; Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi; Sulemana, Onuachu.
Subs: Cabellero, Lyanco, Diallo, Alcaraz, A Armstrong, Mara, Walker-Peters, Djenepo, Adams.
Inside info
Leeds
Penalty taker Patrick Bamford
Assist ace Jack Harrison
Set-piece aerial threat Liam Cooper
Card magnet Robin Koch
Southampton
Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse
Assist ace James Ward-Prowse
Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek
Card magnet Romeo Lavia
