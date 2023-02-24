Leeds v Southampton predictions: Saints' surge could continue

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Southampton or draw double chance

1pt 4-5 general

Team news

Leeds

Rodrigo, Max Wober and Stuart Dallas are sidelined but Marc Roca and Pascal Struijk are expected to be back in contention. Luis Sinisterra is a doubt.

Southampton

Juan Larios, Stuart Armstrong and Valentino Livramento are ruled out but Che Adams could be involved.

Match preview

Second-bottom Leeds have handed former Watford manager Javi Gracia the task of steering them to Premier League survival, but hopes of an immediate change of fortune could be dashed by a loss to rock-bottom Southampton at Elland Road.

Gracia did some excellent work with the Hornets, steering them to an 11th-place finish and the FA Cup final in 2019. And since leaving Vicarage Road he has accrued further managerial experience from spells in Spain, Greece, Russia and Qatar.

The 52-year-old looks a sensible choice but he inherits a difficult situation with Leeds winless in ten league games. Gracia will need time to get his team firing and it is far from ideal that he faces such a huge fixture in his first week at the club.

Southampton are on their third manager of the season with Ruben Selles hoping to build on last Saturday's impressive 1-0 success at Chelsea.

Selles has been handed the role until the end of the season and appears to have the Saints players on his side, meaning there is every chance of he can make it two wins from two.

Key stat

Leeds have failed to win any of their last ten Premier League games.

Probable teams

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; McKennie, Adams; Summerville, Harrison, Gnonto; Bamford.

Subs: Robles, Rutter, Kristensen, Greenwood, Joseph, Firpo, Aaraonson, Gyabi, Roca.

Southampton (4-4-2): Bazunu; Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi; Sulemana, Onuachu.

Subs: Cabellero, Lyanco, Diallo, Alcaraz, A Armstrong, Mara, Walker-Peters, Djenepo, Adams.

Inside info

Leeds

Penalty taker Patrick Bamford

Assist ace Jack Harrison

Set-piece aerial threat Liam Cooper

Card magnet Robin Koch

Southampton

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek

Card magnet Romeo Lavia

