Leeds v Nottingham Forest predictions: Jack the lad on hand to help hosts

When to bet on Leeds v Nottingham Forest

7.45pm Tuesday

Best bet

Jack Harrison to score or assist

1pt 8-5 Betfair

Leeds v Nottingham Forest odds

Leeeds 4-5

Nottingham Forest 18-5

Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Leeds v Nottingham Forest team news

Leeds

Javi Gracia says there has been no change in the injury situation at Leeds, meaning Wilfried Gnonto and Maximillian Wober are likely to be missing for the second game running. Tyler Adams, Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw are long-term absentees.

Nottingham Forest

Gustavo Scarpa, Andre Ayew and Serge Aurier will need late fitness checks but the game comes too soon for Ryan Yates. Dean Henderson, Scott McKenna and Omar Richards aren't ready to return.

Leeds v Nottingham Forest predictions

Leeds and Nottingham Forest both find themselves in extremely precarious situations at the wrong end of the Premier League, and that is likely to result in a tense meeting at Elland Road.

The Whites are a point worse off than the Tricky Trees after a 4-1 loss to Arsenal at the weekend, a game in which Javi Gracia seemingly held back his first-choice attacking options in preparation for consecutive home games against Forest and Crystal Palace.

A visit from a Forest side who are winless in seven and have collected only six points and four goals on the road this season looks a golden opportunity for Leeds to pull clear of trouble. However, enthusiasm to get with the hosts is tempered by the short price about them recording what would be only their third win at home since August.

If Leeds do fall short, it won’t be down to a lack of effort from Jack Harrison, who was sharp at Arsenal and is fancied to continue his recent strong output having registered four goal involvements - two goals, two assists - in the last five games.

Key stat

Nottingham Forest have conceded two or more goals in six of their last eight away games in all competitions

Probable teams

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; McKennie, Roca; Harrison, Aaaronson, Summerville; Bamford

Nottingham Forest (4-3-2-1): Navas, Williams, Felipe, Niakhate, Lodi; Danilo, Freuler, Kouyate; Johnson, Dennis; Gibbs-White

Inside info

Leeds

Penalty taker Patrick Bamford

Assist ace Jack Harrison

Set-piece aerial threat Robin Koch

Card magnet Robin Koch

Nottingham Forest

Penalty taker Brennan Johnson

Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White

Set-piece aerial threat Felipe

Card magnet Renan Lodi

Follow us on Twitter