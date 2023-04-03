Racing Post logo
Premier League

Leeds v Nottingham Forest predictions: Jack the lad on hand to help hosts

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Leeds v Nottingham Forest at Elland Road in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Jack Harrison has looked sharp in recent outings for Leeds
Jack Harrison has looked sharp in recent outings for LeedsCredit: Ashley Allen

When to bet on Leeds v Nottingham Forest

7.45pm Tuesday

Best bet

Jack Harrison to score or assist
1pt 8-5 Betfair

Leeds v Nottingham Forest odds

Leeeds 4-5
Nottingham Forest 18-5
Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Leeds v Nottingham Forest team news

Leeds
Javi Gracia says there has been no change in the injury situation at Leeds, meaning Wilfried Gnonto and Maximillian Wober are likely to be missing for the second game running. Tyler Adams, Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw are long-term absentees.

Nottingham Forest
Gustavo Scarpa, Andre Ayew and Serge Aurier will need late fitness checks but the game comes too soon for Ryan Yates. Dean Henderson, Scott McKenna and Omar Richards aren't ready to return.

Leeds v Nottingham Forest predictions

Leeds and Nottingham Forest both find themselves in extremely precarious situations at the wrong end of the Premier League, and that is likely to result in a tense meeting at Elland Road.

The Whites are a point worse off than the Tricky Trees after a 4-1 loss to Arsenal at the weekend, a game in which Javi Gracia seemingly held back his first-choice attacking options in preparation for consecutive home games against Forest and Crystal Palace.

A visit from a Forest side who are winless in seven and have collected only six points and four goals on the road this season looks a golden opportunity for Leeds to pull clear of trouble. However, enthusiasm to get with the hosts is tempered by the short price about them recording what would be only their third win at home since August.

If Leeds do fall short, it won’t be down to a lack of effort from Jack Harrison, who was sharp at Arsenal and is fancied to continue his recent strong output having registered four goal involvements - two goals, two assists - in the last five games.

Key stat

Nottingham Forest have conceded two or more goals in six of their last eight away games in all competitions

Probable teams

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; McKennie, Roca; Harrison, Aaaronson, Summerville; Bamford

Nottingham Forest (4-3-2-1): Navas, Williams, Felipe, Niakhate, Lodi; Danilo, Freuler, Kouyate; Johnson, Dennis; Gibbs-White

Inside info

Leeds

Penalty taker Patrick Bamford
Assist ace Jack Harrison
Set-piece aerial threat Robin Koch
Card magnet Robin Koch

Nottingham Forest

Penalty taker Brennan Johnson
Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White
Set-piece aerial threat Felipe
Card magnet Renan Lodi

Chris RiversRacing Post Sport
Published on 3 April 2023Last updated 16:06, 3 April 2023
