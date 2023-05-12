Leeds v Newcastle predictions and odds: Expect another speedy start from Magpies

Where to watch Leeds v Newcastle

BT Sport 1, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Newcastle-Newcastle double result

Leeds v Newcastle odds

Leeds 15-4

Newcastle 7-10

Draw 16-5

Leeds v Newcastle team news

Leeds

Liam Cooper, Luis Sinisterra, Stuart Dallas and Tyler Adams are sidelined.

Newcastle

Joelinton is expected to overcome an ankle issue but Matt Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth are out. Ryan Fraser remains out of favour.

Leeds v Newcastle predictions

Javi Gracia's brief career as Leeds manager ended with a deluge of heavy defeats and it appeared as though Sam Allardyce's four-match cameo would start in a similar fashion.

Having been brought in to drag Leeds to Premier League survival, Big Sam saw his new side go 2-0 down inside 27 minutes at champions Manchester City last weekend.

Allardyce admitted he was feeling "slightly fearful" at that stage but Ilkay Gundogan's missed penalty and a late Rodrigo strike meant Leeds emerged with a respectable 2-1 loss.

Despite avoiding a mauling in Manchester, Leeds need points rather than plucky defeats if they are to avoid the drop and a home game with Champions League hopefuls Newcastle is another tough assignment.

The Magpies were beaten 2-0 at home by Arsenal last weekend but they gave an excellent account of themselves against a side who have been top of the table for most of the campaign.

Newcastle scored five times in the first 21 minutes of last month's magnificent 6-1 rout of Tottenham and they could easily have established a rapid 2-0 lead against the Gunners.

Jacob Murphy hit the post after 71 seconds before a penalty awarded to Newcastle was overturned by VAR and Martin Odegaard's fine 14th-minute strike gave Arsenal a foothold in the game.

Newcastle created some excellent chances, with Alexander Isak being denied by the woodwork and Aaron Ramsdale making a great save to keep out a Fabian Schar header from close range.

A similar level of performance would surely be too much for Leeds, even allowing for Allardyce's organisational skills, and Eddie Howe's men have a terrific record against the weaker teams in the division.

Newcastle were held to a goalless draw by Leeds at St James' Park on New Year's Eve, when the visitors had just one shot on target, but they have won their other seven matches against the bottom five and trounced West Ham, sixth from bottom at the start of the weekend, 5-1 at the London Stadium on April 5.

The Magpies scored twice in the first 13 minutes of that game and have also recorded handsome away wins at Everton (4-1), Leicester (3-0) and Southampton (4-1) so the Newcastle-Newcastle double result appeals at Elland Road.

A couple of Newcastle players are worth considering at big prices in the goalscorer markets. Joe Willock has had 12 shots in his last four league outings and went close against Arsenal last weekend while defender Schar had two attempts against the Gunners and three in the reverse fixture against Leeds.

Key stat

Newcastle have won all five of their away games against bottom-six clubs, scoring 18 goals

Probable teams

Leeds (4-4-2): Robles; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Harrison, McKennie, Roca, Summerville; Gnonto, Bamford

Subs: Kristensen, Forshaw, Strujik, Aaronson, Rodrigo, Rutter, Greenwood

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin

Subs: Wilson, Murphy, Targett, Gordon, Anderson, Lewis, Dummett

Inside info

Leeds

Penalty taker Rodrigo/Patrick Bamford

Assist ace Jack Harrison

Set-piece aerial threat Patrick Bamford

Card magnet Marc Roca

Newcastle

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Card magnet Joelinton

