Leeds v Man Utd predictions: Rivals set for another high-scoring encounter

Where to watch

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 2pm Sunday

Best bet

Over 3.5 goals

2pts 13-8 bet365, Betfair

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Team news

Leeds

Caretaker manager Michael Skubala is set to take charge, as he did at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Top scorer Rodrigo is injured, along with Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Stuart Dallas. Liam Cooper and Marc Roca could return but Pascal Strujik is likely to miss out due to concussion protocol and Luis Sinisterra is a major doubt.

Manchester United

Casemiro serves the second match of a three-game suspension and fellow midfielders Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are injured. Anthony Martial and winger Antony are also sidelined while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt with a fever.

Match preview

Leeds take on Manchester United for the second time this week and the home fans at Elland Road will be hoping for another spirited display from the managerless Whites.

It has been a hectic few days for the Yorkshire club, who lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest last Sunday, sacked manager Jesse Marsch on Monday, and drew 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

While R&B singer Craig David famously "chilled on Sunday", there is no respite for the Leeds squad as they complete their double-header against the Red Devils, and another entertaining contest is expected.

Marsch's fate was sealed by a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal at Forest, where Leeds had 70 per cent of possession but were denied by veteran Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

The American coach may have permitted himself a wry smile when Wilfried Gnonto found the net at Old Trafford just 55 seconds into Leeds's first game since his sacking and a Raphael Varane own goal just after half-time doubled their advantage.

Leeds have struggled to close out games this season, however – only Leicester have dropped more points from winning positions in the Premier League – and goals from red-hot Marcus Rashford and the returning Jadon Sancho set up a tense finale for the visitors.

A defeat would have been harsh on Leeds after an enterprising attacking performance and they should maintain that positive approach on home turf.

Since returning to the top flight in 2020-21, their five meetings with the Red Devils have produced 24 goals – seven for Leeds and 17 for their rivals – despite the fact that one of those fixtures ended 0-0.

That stalemate was at Elland Road in April 2021, when matches were being played behind closed doors, but Erik ten Hag's visitors can expect a livelier atmosphere this weekend.

Manchester United are undoubtedly a softer touch without the suspended Casemiro in midfield and injuries to Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay further weaken them in that department.

Tigerish USA internationals Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, both booked at Old Trafford, will be aiming to unsettle the Red Devils' midfielders again and over 3.5 goals looks a tempting bet at 13-8.

Ten Hag's side racked up 24 attempts at goal on Wednesday night but Leeds also hit the post through substitute Brenden Aaronson and they should be buoyed by their midweek performance.

Manchester United have already played 11 matches in 2023, keeping just four clean sheets. Two of those shutouts came in the EFL Cup semi-final tie against Nottingham Forest while the others were against top-flight strugglers Bournemouth and League One Charlton in the EFL Cup so their defence may find it hard to keep Leeds quiet at a raucous Elland Road.

Key stat

The last five Premier League meetings between these teams have produced 24 goals.

Probable teams

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; McKennie, Adams; Summerville, Harrison, Gnonto; Bamford

Subs: Cooper, Roca, Kristensen, Aaronson, Greenwood, Rutter, Joseph

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Subs: Lindelof, Maguire, Pellistri, Garnacho, Malacia, Elanga, Wan-Bissaka

Inside info

Leeds

Penalty taker Patrick Bamford

Assist ace Jack Harrison

Set-piece aerial threat Max Wober

Card magnet Robin Koch

Manchester United

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes/Marcus Rashford

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Wout Weghorst

Card magnet Fred

Follow us on Twitter