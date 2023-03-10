Leeds v Brighton predictions: Seagulls should be too slick for struggling hosts

When to bet on Leeds v Brighton

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Brighton

3pts 20-21 bet365, Coral

Leeds v Brighton team news

Leeds

Rodrigo, Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas are injured and Patrick Bamford, Luis Sinisterra and Liam Cooper are doubts.

Brighton

Levi Colwill and Tariq Lamptey will be assessed. Adam Lallana and Jakub Moder are long-term absentees.

Leeds v Brighton predictions

Leeds have won only one of their last 12 Premier League matches, a 1-0 home victory over fellow strugglers Southampton, and things are unlikely to improve when they host top-six hopefuls Brighton.

The Seagulls have been playing some sumptuous football under Roberto De Zerbi and they eased to a 4-0 home win against West Ham last weekend.

Brighton had scored only twice in their previous three league fixtures against Fulham, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth but they racked up 58 shots in those games and had 20 more attempts in the win over the Hammers.

They have taken 11 points from their last five away league games, all of which were against bottom-nine teams such as Leeds.

While Brighton scored 13 goals in those five fixtures, Leeds have lost five of their last seven league and cup games to nil and Javi Gracia's men could be outclassed at Elland Road.

Key stat

Leeds have failed to score in six of their last eight matches against Premier League opponents

Probable teams

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Firpo; Adams, McKennie; Summerville, Aaronson, Gnonto; Bamford

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson

Inside info

Leeds

Penalty taker Patrick Bamford

Assist ace Jack Harrison

Set-piece aerial threat Liam Cooper

Card magnet Robin Koch

Brighton

Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Solly March

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Card magnet Moises Caicedo

