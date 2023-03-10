Leeds v Brighton predictions: Seagulls should be too slick for struggling hosts
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Leeds v Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Leeds v Brighton
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Brighton
3pts 20-21 bet365, Coral
Leeds v Brighton team news
Leeds
Rodrigo, Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas are injured and Patrick Bamford, Luis Sinisterra and Liam Cooper are doubts.
Brighton
Levi Colwill and Tariq Lamptey will be assessed. Adam Lallana and Jakub Moder are long-term absentees.
Leeds v Brighton predictions
Leeds have won only one of their last 12 Premier League matches, a 1-0 home victory over fellow strugglers Southampton, and things are unlikely to improve when they host top-six hopefuls Brighton.
The Seagulls have been playing some sumptuous football under Roberto De Zerbi and they eased to a 4-0 home win against West Ham last weekend.
Brighton had scored only twice in their previous three league fixtures against Fulham, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth but they racked up 58 shots in those games and had 20 more attempts in the win over the Hammers.
They have taken 11 points from their last five away league games, all of which were against bottom-nine teams such as Leeds.
While Brighton scored 13 goals in those five fixtures, Leeds have lost five of their last seven league and cup games to nil and Javi Gracia's men could be outclassed at Elland Road.
Key stat
Leeds have failed to score in six of their last eight matches against Premier League opponents
Probable teams
Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Firpo; Adams, McKennie; Summerville, Aaronson, Gnonto; Bamford
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson
Inside info
Leeds
Penalty taker Patrick Bamford
Assist ace Jack Harrison
Set-piece aerial threat Liam Cooper
Card magnet Robin Koch
Brighton
Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister
Assist ace Solly March
Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk
Card magnet Moises Caicedo
