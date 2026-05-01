Leeds vs Burnley predictions, confirmed team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Leeds vs Burnley kick-off, date & TV info

Date Friday, May 1

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Elland Road, Leeds

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League

Leeds lost out to Chelsea in a tight contest in last Sunday's FA Cup semi-final, but they have the serious business of Premier League survival to attend to, starting with a fixture against second-bottom Burnley at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke's side will be keen to put extra distance between themselves and the drop zone, but there is nothing but pride on the line for Burnley, who were relegated with four games remaining and have parted company with Scott Parker.

Leeds vs Burnley betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Leeds to win & over 2.5 goals

1pt 21-20 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Anton Stach to have a shot on target

10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Longshot

Josh Laurent first player carded

12-1 bet365

Leeds vs Burnley preview

Leeds were gutted to miss out on a place in the FA Cup final but they are having a solid Premier League season and can move close to survival by defeating relegated Burnley, who are on the hunt for a new manager after Scott Parker left the club on Thursday.

Bridging the gap from the Championship to the top flight is never an easy task and there has been a stark contrast between the fortunes of the Whites and the Clarets, who were first and second in the 2024-25 Championship with 100 points each.

By the end of November the outlook was fairly bleak for both clubs with Burnley on ten points from 13 games and Leeds only one point better off.

But Leeds kept faith with Daniel Farke and have steadily moved towards a position of greater comfort.

Top-flight consolidation is within reach for the Yorkshire side, although they need to remain vigilant as there is the possibility of a nasty sting in the tail.

While Leeds were involved in FA Cup semi-final weekend, the gap between them and the drop zone was cut from nine points to six.

And if Farke's side were to lose to Burnley, it would raise the possibility of them heading to Tottenham for their next Premier League game with only a three-point cushion to the relegation places.

Leeds can of course benefit from relegation rivals' poor results , but they will be keen to take care of their own business and could not have asked for a kinder fixture at this stage.

Burnley have looked out of the depth for large parts of the season and may even struggle to improve on the modest 24-point tally they picked up during their miserable 2023-24 campaign.

The Clarets' promotion from the Championship was underpinned by strong defensive foundations, but there was a focus on attacking recruitment in last summer's transfer window and it seems to have backfired.

Burnley have kept just four Premier League clean sheets, none of them on their travels.

However, they have carried a threat at times and their tally of 19 away goals is better than five of their Premier League rivals and only one fewer than fifth-placed Aston Villa.

Burnley forged ahead at Nottingham Forest in their last away game before crumbling to a 4-1 defeat, and they had some decent chances in last Tuesday's 1-0 loss at home to Manchester City, which confirmed relegation with four matches to spare.

Interim Burnley manager Mike Jackson may inspire the team to have some bright moments against Leeds, who can leave themselves open to counter-attacking situations.

However, the Lancashire side have lacked the resilience and organisation to be competitive enough over 34 games and those weaknesses could contribute to another high-scoring away defeat.

Stach can hit the target

One of the major positives for Leeds in the FA Cup semi-final was the return of Anton Stach after a three-week absence. The midfielder has registered 48 shots in 26 Premier League games and can get at least one on target against Burnley.

Laurent could lose his cool

Burnley's Josh Laurent has shown his versatility by playing as a centre-back and a midfielder. He has picked up seven cards (six yellows and one red) and looks attractively priced to receive the game's first caution.

Leeds vs Burnley Bet Builder

Dominic Calvert-Lewin anytime goalscorer

It has been a solid season for the 11-goal centre-forward, who can give another nudge to England manager Thomas Tuchel.

Brenden Aaronson to score or assist

The tireless American is often at the heart of Leeds attacks and could come up with a big moment.

Kyle Walker to be shown a card

Walker has had to do a lot more defending as a Burnley player and he could add to his nine-card total.

Pays out at 14-1 with bet365

Key stats for Leeds vs Burnley

♦ Leeds are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games

♦ The Yorkshire side have scored at least two goals in four of their last five fixtures

♦ Leeds have conceded no more than one goal in any of their last six home games

♦ Burnley have gone nine games without winning

♦ The Clarets have not kept a clean sheet in 17 away games

Leeds vs Burnley betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Leeds vs Burnley in the Premier League . Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Leeds 4-11 Burnley 15-2 Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Leeds vs Burnley confirmed team news and predicted line-ups

Leeds

Noah Okafor and Jaka Bijol have passed fitness tests and start. Brenden Aaronson drops to the bench and is replaced by Anton Stach. James Justin reverts to left wing-back in place of the injured Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Predicted line-up (3-5-2): Darlow; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Justin; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Subs: Perri, Byram, Bornauw, Longstaff, Aaronson, James, Gnonto, Piroe, Nmecha

Burnley

Interim Clarets boss Michael Jackson has named an unchanged starting 11 from the side who lost 1-0 to Manchester City last week.

Predicted line-up (5-4-1): Dubravka; Walker, Humphreys, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Tchaouna, Ward-Prowse, Laurent, Anthony; Flemming

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Ugochukwu, Edwards, Florentino, Pires, Amdouni, Broja, Hannibal

Read more:

The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from Aaron Ashley

Football accumulator tips for Friday May 1: Back our acca at 9-1

Weekend Jury: 'Arsenal’s season is falling apart – Fulham could pull off a huge upset at the Emirates'

FAQs

When is Leeds vs Burnley in the Premier League?

Leeds vs Burnley takes place on Friday, May 1, and kicks-off at 8pm BST.

Where is Leeds vs Burnley being played?

The venue for the game is Elland Road in Leeds.

Where can I watch Leeds vs Burnley?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Leeds vs Burnley?

Leeds are 4-11 to win, Burnley are a 15-2 chance, with the draw 15-4 with bet365.

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