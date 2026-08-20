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Hull City vs Manchester United predictions, 9-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds
Hull City face Manchester United in the Premier League. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game at the MKM Stadium.
Hull City vs Manchester United kick-off, date & TV info
Date Saturday, August 22
Kick-off 12.30pm
Venue MKM Stadium, Hull
Competition Premier League
TV TNT Sports 1
The MKM Stadium will be rocking as Hull City make their Premier League return after a nine-year absence.
Manchester United are the side hoping to gatecrash the Tigers' party and their form over the closing stages of last season makes them hard to oppose.
Hull City vs Manchester United betting tips and predictions
Best bet
Manchester United to win & over 2.5 goals
1pt Evs Coral, Ladbrokes
Best player bet
Youri Tielemans to have a shot on target
1pt 11-8 Betfair, Paddy Power
Hull City vs Manchester United preview
It's a big day for Hull City as they return to the top flight after almost a decade away but you get a sense it might end badly.
Sergej Jakirovic's returnees, promoted via the playoffs after finishing sixth in the Championship, have spent more than £50 million and are counting on a stack of new players in anticipation of this season.
It looks as if there are more to come and with injuries ruling out up to eight players, those reinforcements cannot arrive quickly enough.
It has made for a mixed backdrop at the MKM with excitement building at being back among the elite, tinged with that sense of apprehension at the size of the task ahead.
And Manchester United at home is quite the task first up when new players are still bedding in and others are missing altogether.
United were the star turn in the Premier League from the turn of the year under Michael Carrick, in stark contrast to Hull who limped and laboured their way into the Championship's top six.
Hull, whose one dust-up with Premier League opposition in the spring ended in a 4-0 home drubbing by Chelsea in the FA Cup, are a largely no-nonsense, direct, get-the-ball-forward kind of a team, who rely heavily on the hold-up work of seasoned Scot Oli McBurnie and using pace from other areas off him.
However, there is a lack of pace through the side and McBurnie will do well to outmuscle Tigers' old boy Harry Maguire, himself of the old school.
United know what they are up against and can expect a physical battle.
They should also be able, through Youri Tielemans and Andriy Santos and with Bruno Fernandes dropping back, to utterly dominate midfield and get to play how they want to.
Carrick's defence looks settled while Bryan Mbeumo, with three goals in the summer, has looked electric leading the line in the absence of the injured Benjamin Sesko.
And if Hull lack genuine pace then United are spoiled for it through Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford among others.
United's pre-season has been mixed – though better than Hull's – but that is largely irrelevant.
The Red Devils look settled, ring-ready and ought to be far better than their hosts, who will be hoping to take a leaf out of the fortunes of recent arrivals Forest and Sunderland who were tipped to bomb but survived easily.
City just look in flux at the moment and if United are on it they can win this comfortably enough.
Tielemans can test out Tzolakis
United look to have landed a real coup in snapping up Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa and he has looked bright in pre-season flashes, having seemingly already forged an understanding with Bruno Fernandes.
Fernandes will score more goals and have more shots over the season than Tielemans but the Belgian can contribute from a little deeper.
He loves a shot and against a Hull side who could easily be penned back there may well be opportunities to unleash.
Tielemans signed off last season with a shot on target in each of his last three Villa Premier League outings and another in the Europa League final win over Freiburg. He can start this season by testing Hull keeper Konstantinos Tzolakis.
Hull City vs Manchester United Bet Builder
Bryan Mbeumo to score or assist
There was no World Cup summer for Bryan Mbeumo who is looking fresh as a daisy with three goals leading United's line.
Oli McBurnie to commit two or more fouls
The strapping Scot committed 1.5 fouls per game in the Championship and he is really going to have to put himself about on Saturday.
Senne Lammens to make two or more saves
Lammens made 2.3 saves per game for United last season and a fired-up Hull can definitely sting his mitts at least twice.
Pays out at 9-2 with bet365
Key stats for Hull City vs Manchester United
♦ Hull were promoted despite having the fifth-fewest shots (11 per game) in the Championship
♦ Man United have earned more Premier League points in 2026 (41) than any other side
♦ Despite winning promotion, Hull failed to win 14 of their final 21 matches last season
♦ With 21 assists and nine goals, Bruno Fernandes was second behind Erling Haaland in Premier League goal involvements
Hull City vs Manchester United betting odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:
|Market
|Odds
|Hull City
|15-2
|Man Utd
|4-11
|Draw
|4-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
Hull City vs Manchester United team news and predicted line-ups
Hull City
New keeper Jack Butland, star defender Charlie Hughes and midfielders Darko Gyabi and Elliot Matazo are among a glut of first-teamers out through injury.
Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Mendy, Giles; Slater, Hjerto-Dahl, Crooks; Belloumi, McBurnie, Millar.
Subs: Targett, Herrington, McNair, Dowell, Gourna-Douath, Stroud, Sellars-Fleming.
Manchester United
Matthijs de Ligt and Benjamin Sesko have returned to training after lay-offs. Mason Mount is a doubt while new signing Carlos Baleba is injured.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Tielemans, Santos; Cunha, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo.
Subs: Heaven, Dalot, Mainoo, Lacey, Diallo, Mount, Rashford.
Read more:
Arsenal vs Coventry predictions, 13-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds
Hull City vs Manchester United FAQs
When is Hull City vs Manchester United in the Premier League?
Hull City vs Manchester United takes place on Saturday, August 22 and kicks off at 12.30pm BST.
Where is Hull City vs Manchester United being played?
The venue for the game is the MKM Stadium in Hull.
Where can I watch Hull City vs Manchester United?
TNT Sports is showing the game live in the UK.
What is the match betting for Hull City vs Manchester United?
Hull City are 15-2 to win, Manchester United are a 4-11 chance and the draw is 4-1 with bet365.
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Published on inPremier League
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