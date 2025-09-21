Gabriel Martinelli strikes late to seal Emirates draw and further frustrate Manchester City title hopes

Premier League snapshots

Gabriel Martinelli scored off the bench for the second time in a week to rescue a point for Arsenal in their 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City on Sunday.

Erling Haaland's ninth-minute goal put the Citizens ahead but the visitors dropped deeper as the game progressed and the Gunners' substitute looped an exquisite lob over City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to secure Arsenal a draw.

Earlier in the day, Newcastle made seven changes to their side and switched to a back five for their 0-0 draw at Bournemouth.

Sunderland also secured a draw when they finished 1-1 against Aston Villa despite having to overcome Reinildo Mandava's 33rd-minute red card.

Talking point

After Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the season with Saturday's 2-1 Merseyside derby win, the pressure was on for their title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates.

Erling Haaland's early effort allowed City to control proceedings and Mikel Arteta used the interval to introduce the returning Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze.

Arsenal dominated the second half as City dropped increasingly deep before eventually succumbing to the pressure through Martinelli's sumptuous strike from Eze's excellent through ball.

The Gunners are second in the table five points adrift of the Reds, but City are ninth, eight points off the pace, and Pep Guardiola's decision to seemingly invite pressure rather than go in search of a second goal will raise questions.

Market moves

The Emirates draw will have delighted Liverpool, who have been cut from 11-10 to 10-11 to retain the title.

Arsenal have also shortened slightly from 8-5 to 15-8 and City remain around 7-1.

Meanwhile, at the bottom, Leeds' win at Wolves, Burnley's draw with Nottingham Forest and Sunderland's stalemate has seen the three promoted teams to be relegated stretched to 12-1 with bet365, having previously been 2-1.

Punting pointers

There's EFL Cup action this midweek, with 11 Premier League sides involved, but their primary focus will be on the next round of top-flight fixtures, kicking off with Manchester United's lunchtime trip to Brentford on Saturday.

The Red Devils have failed to win on their last three visits to the Gtech Stadium. While confidence will be boosted by beating Chelsea, United are yet to keep a clean sheet this season and both teams to score combined with over 2.5 goals is an obvious runner.

City host Burnley, whom they have defeated ten times in a row at home, with an aggregate score of 40-3, bringing the Citizens to score over 3.5 goals into play.

David Moyes will have additional motivation when his Everton welcome his former side West Ham in next week's Monday Night Football.

Read more...

Millwall vs Watford predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football accumulator tips for Monday, September 22: Back our acca at 5-1 with bet365

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.