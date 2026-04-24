Fulham vs Aston Villa predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Fulham vs Aston Villa kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, April 25

Kick-off 12.30pm

Venue Craven Cottage, London

Competition Premier League

TV TNT Sports 1

Fulham are meandering towards the end of the season and face Aston Villa knowing that they need a positive result to keep their hopes of securing European football alive.

The Villans have an eight-point advantage in the race for a top-five spot but could still finish third and are into the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Fulham vs Aston Villa betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Draw-Aston Villa double result

1pt 11-2 bet365, Hills

Best player bet

Tammy Abraham anytime goalscorer

9-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Longshot

Ross Barkley anytime goalscorer

5-1 bet365

Fulham vs Aston Villa preview

Aston Villa have all but sewn up a top-five spot in the Premier League and with their Europa League semi-final against Nottingham Forest looming they may not be at full strength against Fulham on Saturday.

However Unai Emery’s side may not need to be at full throttle to get the better of a Cottagers outfit whose campaign is in real danger of petering out. The hosts have scored only once in their last six games, a 3-1 win over Burnley, and have suffered defeats to West Ham, Liverpool and Southampton in that run.

Theoretically Fulham could still make a late run for a European spot. They started the weekend five points behind sixth-placed Brighton, but they have shown little recently to suggest that they are up to the task in such a competitive battle.

Marco Silva’s men played out an uneventful 0-0 draw with Brentford last weekend in which they failed to have a shot on target and there is a concern that they lack an attacking spark when Harry Wilson is not at the top of his game.

The same cannot be said for Villa, who have scored at least twice in five of their last six games and put eight past Bologna and Sunderland last week.

The Villans were sloppy in the second half of their 4-3 win over Sunderland but Ollie Watkins looked back to his best while Morgan Rogers and John McGinn were persistent threats too.

Unai Emery’s side have a strong record against Fulham, winning the last six league meetings between the pair, and they should be buoyed by the Cottagers' poor record against top-half teams.

The hosts have won just one and lost six of their last nine games against top-half opponents and look vulnerable once again.

Villa have a habit of starting slow but only Arsenal and Brighton have a better record in the second half of games this season than Aston Villa.

Of Fulham’s 33 matches, 16 have been level at half-time and while they may be able to hold off their visitors for the first period, Villa’s quality could tell in the second half.

Abraham may lead the line

With the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Nottingham Forest looming, Villa boss Unai Emery may choose to rest some of his stars and Tammy Abraham could be a beneficiary of that rotation.

The former Chelsea striker got 11 minutes off the bench against Sunderland but managed to find the net and if he does lead the line, he looks overpriced to get on the scoresheet.

Barkley can still play a part

Ross Barkley may not be the force of old but he has been featuring more heavily for Aston Villa recently and has already scored twice in the league this season.

The veteran midfielder has had a shot on target in his last four Premier League games and could be another to seize his chance to shine.

Fulham vs Aston Villa Bet Builder

Aston Villa to win

The Villans have won the last six meetings between these two teams and could add to that tally considering Fulham's struggles in front of goal.

Tammy Abraham anytime goalscorer

The England international may lead the line in Ollie Watkins' place and scored against Sunderland after coming off the bench last time out.

Sasa Lukic to be shown a card

Fulham's midfield general has been booked seven times in 16 league starts and is a prime candidate for another.

Pays out at 11-1 with bet365

Key stats for Fulham vs Aston Villa

♦ Unai Emery has won all eight Premier League games he has managed against Fulham

♦ Seven of Fulham's last eight wins have come against bottom-half teams

♦ Of Aston Villa's 33 league games, 15 have been level at half-time

♦ Five of Fulham's last six games have gone under 2.5 goals

♦ The Cottagers have just two clean sheets in their last 16 games

Fulham vs Aston Villa betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Fulham vs Aston Villa in the Premier League. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's match at Craven Cottage:

Market Odds Fulham 7-4 Aston Villa 29-20 Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Fulham vs Aston Villa team news and predicted line-ups

Fulham

The game comes too soon for Kevin and Kenny Tete while Alex Iwobi also misses out after picking up a thigh issue against Brentford last Saturday.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Bobb; Jimenez

Subs: King, Chukwueze, Sessegnon, Cairney, Diop, Muniz, Reed

Aston Villa

Boubacar Kamara remains out while Alysson is working his way up to full fitness. With a Europa League semi-final on Thursday, Unai Emery may shuffle the pack.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen; Onana, Luiz; McGinn, Barkley, Sancho; Abraham

Subs: Rogers, Watkins, Tielemans, Mings, Bailey, Digne, Buendia

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Arsenal vs Newcastle predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Premier League: Liverpool v Crystal Palace, West Ham v Everton and Wolves v Spurs

Football accumulator tips for Saturday, April 25

FAQs

When is Fulham vs Aston Villa in the Premier League?

Fulham vs Aston Villa takes place on Saturday, April 25 and kicks off at 12.30pm BST.

Where is Fulham vs Aston Villa being played?

The venue for the game is Craven Cottage, London.

Where can I watch Fulham vs Aston Villa?

TNT Sports 1 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Fulham vs Aston Villa?

Aston Villa are 29-20 to win, Fulham are a 7-4 chance and the draw is 13-5 with bet365.

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