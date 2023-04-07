Racing Post logo
Premier League

Fulham v West Ham predictions: Hammers' away struggles look set to continue

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Fulham v West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday

Fulham's Brazilian veteran Willian
Fulham's Brazilian veteran Willian is back from suspensionCredit: Andrew Redington

When to bet on Fulham v West Ham

Saturday 3pm

Best bet

Fulham
1pt 9-5 bet365

Fulham v West Ham odds

Fulham 9-5
West Ham 17-10
Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

18+begambleaware.org

Fulham v West Ham team news

Fulham
Aleksandar Mitrovic remains suspended, joining long-term absentees Neeskens Kebano and Layvin Kurzawa. Willian returns from a ban.

West Ham
Gianluca Scamacca remains out with a knee injury.

Fulham v West Ham predictions

No team have taken fewer points on the road in the Premier League this season than West Ham and their struggles away from home could be set to continue when they visit Fulham.

The Hammers have picked up six points from a possible 39 on their travels and have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 11 away league games.

David Moyes’s men were beaten 5-1 by Newcastle in midweek, when a catalogue of errors in defence cost them dearly. They have now won just three of their last 16 Premier League matches.

Fulham have lost four on the spin in all competitions but three of those losses were against Brentford, Arsenal and Manchester United so can be to some extent excused.

With the Hammers in such poor form, particularly on the road, the Cottagers are fancied to return to winning ways and further increase the pressure on David Moyes.

Key stat

West Ham have won one of their 13 away league games this season

Probable teams

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Willian, Pereira, Solomon; Vinicius

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabanski; Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Ings

Inside info

Fulham

Penalty taker Andreas Pereira
Assist ace Andreas Pereira
Set-piece aerial threat Issa Diop
Card magnet Joao Palhinha

West Ham

Penalty taker Said Benrahma
Assist ace Jarrod Bowen
Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek
Card magnet Lucas Paqueta

author image
Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 7 April 2023Last updated 13:16, 7 April 2023
