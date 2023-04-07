Fulham v West Ham predictions: Hammers' away struggles look set to continue
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Fulham v West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Fulham v West Ham
Saturday 3pm
Best bet
Fulham
1pt 9-5 bet365
Fulham v West Ham odds
Fulham 9-5
West Ham 17-10
Draw 9-4
Fulham v West Ham team news
Fulham
Aleksandar Mitrovic remains suspended, joining long-term absentees Neeskens Kebano and Layvin Kurzawa. Willian returns from a ban.
West Ham
Gianluca Scamacca remains out with a knee injury.
Fulham v West Ham predictions
No team have taken fewer points on the road in the Premier League this season than West Ham and their struggles away from home could be set to continue when they visit Fulham.
The Hammers have picked up six points from a possible 39 on their travels and have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 11 away league games.
David Moyes’s men were beaten 5-1 by Newcastle in midweek, when a catalogue of errors in defence cost them dearly. They have now won just three of their last 16 Premier League matches.
Fulham have lost four on the spin in all competitions but three of those losses were against Brentford, Arsenal and Manchester United so can be to some extent excused.
With the Hammers in such poor form, particularly on the road, the Cottagers are fancied to return to winning ways and further increase the pressure on David Moyes.
Key stat
West Ham have won one of their 13 away league games this season
Probable teams
Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Willian, Pereira, Solomon; Vinicius
West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabanski; Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Ings
Inside info
Fulham
Penalty taker Andreas Pereira
Assist ace Andreas Pereira
Set-piece aerial threat Issa Diop
Card magnet Joao Palhinha
West Ham
Penalty taker Said Benrahma
Assist ace Jarrod Bowen
Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek
Card magnet Lucas Paqueta
