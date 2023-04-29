Fulham v Manchester City predictions and odds: Citizens should grind out win at Craven Cottage

Where to watch Fulham v Manchester City

Fulham v Manchester City team news

Fulham

Harry Wilson is hopeful of recovering from illness but Willian remains a doubt for the Cottagers. Aleksandar Mitrovic is still suspended and Layvin Kurzawa is injured.

Manchester City

Defender Nathan Ake remains the Citizens' only injury absentee

Fulham v Manchester City predictions

In all the excitement of Manchester City's sensational 4-1 victory over Arsenal on Wednesday, it was easy to overlook the fact that the Citizens were still not top of the Premier League table.

The defeated Gunners are not in action again until Tuesday's home game against Chelsea so City, on the bridle in the title race, are expected to hit the front by beating Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Bookmakers, pundits and fans were happy to ignore the technicality of the league standings and start hailing a fifth title in six seasons for Pep Guardiola's side after their brutal rout of Arsenal.

City briefly went top of the table after February's 3-1 win in the reverse fixture at Arsenal but three days later they slipped up in a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Pep, therefore, will be taking nothing for granted at Fulham, who have rarely been outclassed on their impressive return to the top flight and a City win featuring under 3.5 goals is worth a bet.

That copped in the first meeting between these sides this term when Joao Cancelo was sent off in the 26th minute for City, who needed a late Erling Haaland penalty to seal a 2-1 win.

The champions had to work hard to make their victory against Arsenal appear so easy, tirelessly pressing their opponents and encouraging defenders Kyle Walker and Manuel Akanji to get forward at every opportunity, and that effort must have taken plenty out of the City players.

Guardiola has no shortage of classy understudies, of course, with Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and World Cup winner Julian Alvarez coming off the bench against Arsenal, and it is hard to see Fulham having the attacking tools to unsettle their visitors.

The Cottagers had a terrific first half of the season but a four-game losing run in the league and a fiery FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United seemed to have stalled their progress.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is still suspended for his role in the Old Trafford melee but Marco Silva's men stopped the rot with wins over struggling Everton and Leeds before a 1-0 midweek defeat at Aston Villa, where they failed to register a shot on target.

None of Fulham's last 14 home games has produced more than three and City's away fixtures at bottom-12 sides include 1-0 wins at Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Leicester and a 2-0 success at West Ham.

Fulham's Joao Palhinha has been one of Europe's busiest defensive midfielders this term, averaging more than four tackles per game. Having been booked in his last two outings against Leeds and Villa, he is well worth a bet to pick up a 13th yellow card of the league campaign.

Key stat

Manchester City have won nine of their ten away matches against teams outside the top eight

Probable teams

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, A Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Solomon; James

Subs: Soares, Duffy, Cairney, Diop, Vinicius, Willian, Wilson

Manchester City (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Laporte; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Subs: Foden, Walker, Palmer, Alvarez, Phillips, Lewis, Silva

Inside info

Fulham

Penalty taker Andreas Pereira

Assist ace Andreas Pereira

Set-piece aerial threat Tosin Adarabioyo

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

Manchester City

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat John Stones

Card magnet Rodri

