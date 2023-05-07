Fulham v Leicester predictions and odds: Foxes have the firepower to claim crucial victory

When to bet on Fulham v Leicester

3pm Monday

Best bet

Leicester

2pts 8-5 bet365, Paddy Power

Fulham v Leicester odds

Fulham 13-8

Leicester 8-5

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Fulham v Leicester team news

Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic is suspended while Layvin Kurzawa, Tim Ream and Andreas Pereira are injured.

Leicester

Ryan Bertrand, Ricardo Pereira and Jonny Evans will be assessed. James Justin, Kelechi Iheanacho and Jannik Vestergaard are out.

Fulham v Leicester predictions

After a chaotic 2-2 draw with fellow strugglers Everton last Monday, Leicester are targeting maximum points against Fulham at Craven Cottage and they have the attacking talent to see off their hosts.

Fulham, still missing suspended top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, have suffered narrow defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City in their last two games, stretching their lean run in the league to seven losses in nine.

They have an outstanding record against relegation-threatened clubs, winning seven of their eight games against the bottom five, but Leicester's desperation makes them dangerous opponents.

The Foxes created chances in a 3-1 defeat at Manchester City, Dean Smith's first game in charge, and have had 45 attempts at goal in three subsequent matches, a 2-1 win over Wolves, 1-1 draw at Leeds and the 2-2 against Everton.

James Maddison missed a penalty against the Toffees and Jamie Vardy hit the crossbar and a similar level of attacking intent could be enough to claim three vital points.

Key stat

Fulham have lost eight of their last ten matches in all competitions

Probable teams

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Cairney, Willian; Vinicius

Subs: Lukic, Soares, Duffy, Kebano, Solomon, De Cordova-Reid, James

Leicester (4-3-3): Iversen; Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Thomas; Tielemans, Ndidi, Soumare; Maddison, Vardy, Barnes

Subs: Souttar, Kristansen, Amartey, Daka, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Mendy

Inside info

Fulham

Penalty taker Tom Cairney/Harry Wilson

Assist ace Kenny Tete

Set-piece aerial threat Carlos Vinicius

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

Leicester

Penalty taker Youri Tielemans/Jamie Vardy

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Caglar Soyuncu

Card magnet James Maddison

