Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Premier League

Fulham v Leicester predictions and odds: Foxes have the firepower to claim crucial victory

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Fulham v Leicester in the Premier League on Monday

Leicester forward Jamie Vardy scored in the draw with Everton
Leicester forward Jamie Vardy scored in the draw with EvertonCredit: Michael Regan

When to bet on Fulham v Leicester

3pm Monday

Best bet

Leicester
2pts 8-5 bet365, Paddy Power

Fulham v Leicester odds

Fulham 13-8
Leicester 8-5
Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Fulham v Leicester team news

Fulham 
Aleksandar Mitrovic is suspended while Layvin Kurzawa, Tim Ream and Andreas Pereira are injured.

Leicester
Ryan Bertrand, Ricardo Pereira and Jonny Evans will be assessed. James Justin, Kelechi Iheanacho and Jannik Vestergaard are out.

Fulham v Leicester predictions

After a chaotic 2-2 draw with fellow strugglers Everton last Monday, Leicester are targeting maximum points against Fulham at Craven Cottage and they have the attacking talent to see off their hosts.

Fulham, still missing suspended top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, have suffered narrow defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City in their last two games, stretching their lean run in the league to seven losses in nine.

They have an outstanding record against relegation-threatened clubs, winning seven of their eight games against the bottom five, but Leicester's desperation makes them dangerous opponents.

The Foxes created chances in a 3-1 defeat at Manchester City, Dean Smith's first game in charge, and have had 45 attempts at goal in three subsequent matches, a 2-1 win over Wolves, 1-1 draw at Leeds and the 2-2 against Everton.

James Maddison missed a penalty against the Toffees and Jamie Vardy hit the crossbar and a similar level of attacking intent could be enough to claim three vital points. 

Key stat

Fulham have lost eight of their last ten matches in all competitions

Probable teams

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Cairney, Willian; Vinicius
Subs: Lukic, Soares, Duffy, Kebano, Solomon, De Cordova-Reid, James

Leicester (4-3-3): Iversen; Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Thomas; Tielemans, Ndidi, Soumare; Maddison, Vardy, Barnes
Subs: Souttar, Kristansen, Amartey, Daka, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Mendy

Inside info

Fulham

Penalty taker Tom Cairney/Harry Wilson
Assist ace Kenny Tete
Set-piece aerial threat Carlos Vinicius
Card magnet Joao Palhinha

Leicester

Penalty taker Youri Tielemans/Jamie Vardy
Assist ace James Maddison
Set-piece aerial threat Caglar Soyuncu
Card magnet James Maddison

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 7 May 2023Last updated 13:59, 7 May 2023
icon
more inPremier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inPremier League