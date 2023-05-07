Fulham v Leicester predictions and odds: Foxes have the firepower to claim crucial victory
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Fulham v Leicester in the Premier League on Monday
When to bet on Fulham v Leicester
3pm Monday
Best bet
Leicester
2pts 8-5 bet365, Paddy Power
Fulham v Leicester odds
Fulham 13-8
Leicester 8-5
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Fulham v Leicester team news
Fulham
Aleksandar Mitrovic is suspended while Layvin Kurzawa, Tim Ream and Andreas Pereira are injured.
Leicester
Ryan Bertrand, Ricardo Pereira and Jonny Evans will be assessed. James Justin, Kelechi Iheanacho and Jannik Vestergaard are out.
Fulham v Leicester predictions
After a chaotic 2-2 draw with fellow strugglers Everton last Monday, Leicester are targeting maximum points against Fulham at Craven Cottage and they have the attacking talent to see off their hosts.
Fulham, still missing suspended top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, have suffered narrow defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City in their last two games, stretching their lean run in the league to seven losses in nine.
They have an outstanding record against relegation-threatened clubs, winning seven of their eight games against the bottom five, but Leicester's desperation makes them dangerous opponents.
The Foxes created chances in a 3-1 defeat at Manchester City, Dean Smith's first game in charge, and have had 45 attempts at goal in three subsequent matches, a 2-1 win over Wolves, 1-1 draw at Leeds and the 2-2 against Everton.
James Maddison missed a penalty against the Toffees and Jamie Vardy hit the crossbar and a similar level of attacking intent could be enough to claim three vital points.
Key stat
Fulham have lost eight of their last ten matches in all competitions
Probable teams
Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Cairney, Willian; Vinicius
Subs: Lukic, Soares, Duffy, Kebano, Solomon, De Cordova-Reid, James
Leicester (4-3-3): Iversen; Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Thomas; Tielemans, Ndidi, Soumare; Maddison, Vardy, Barnes
Subs: Souttar, Kristansen, Amartey, Daka, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Mendy
Inside info
Fulham
Penalty taker Tom Cairney/Harry Wilson
Assist ace Kenny Tete
Set-piece aerial threat Carlos Vinicius
Card magnet Joao Palhinha
Leicester
Penalty taker Youri Tielemans/Jamie Vardy
Assist ace James Maddison
Set-piece aerial threat Caglar Soyuncu
Card magnet James Maddison
