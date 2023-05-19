Fulham v Crystal Palace predictions and odds: Spoils could be shared in tight encounter
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Fulham v Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.
When to bet on Fulham v Crystal Palace
Kick-off 3pm
Best bet
Draw
1pt 5-2 BoyleSports
Fulham v Crystal Palace odds
Fulham 27-20
Crystal Palace 21-10
Draw 5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Fulham v Crystal Palace team news
Fulham
Andreas Pereira, Tim Ream and Layvin Kurzawa miss out but Dan James is back in training.
Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha has joined Luka Milivojevic and James Tomkins on the injured list and Jeffrey Schlupp is a doubt.
Fulham v Crystal Palace predictions
Fulham need another three points to set a club record tally of 54 for a Premier League campaign but they may have to settle for just one against fast-improving Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage.
The Cottagers have adapted superbly since last season's Championship title success and are striving for a third successive victory after recent successes at home to Leicester and away to Southampton.
But they are unlikely to be given an easy ride by Palace, who have made impressive strides since reappointing Roy Hodgson a shade under two months ago.
Palace have averaged two points per game under the 75-year-old and should carry a threat despite the absence of injured attacker Wilfried Zaha.
The progress of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise has lifted the burden on Zaha, who remains a key player but no longer looks indispensable.
Hodgson's side are capable of performing well in Zaha's absence and they can share the points in west London.
Key stat
Four of Fulham's last five draws have come at Craven Cottage
Probable teams
Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Cairney, Willian; Mitrovic.
Subs: Rodak, De Cordova-Reid, Lukic, Kebano, Solomon, Duffy, Soares, Harris, Vinicius.
Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Hughes; Olise, Eze, Ayew; Edouard.
Subs: Guaita, Riedewald, McArthur, Clyne, Mateta, Richards, Ahamada, Sambi Lokonga, Schlupp.
Inside info
Fulham
Penalty taker Aleksandar Mitrovic
Assist ace Kenny Tete
Set-piece aerial threat Aleksandar Mitrovic
Card magnet Joao Palhinha
Crystal Palace
Penalty taker Eberechi Eze
Assist ace Michael Olise
Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen
Card magnet Cheick Doucoure
