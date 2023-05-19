Fulham v Crystal Palace predictions and odds: Spoils could be shared in tight encounter

When to bet on Fulham v Crystal Palace

Kick-off 3pm

Best bet

Draw

1pt 5-2 BoyleSports

Fulham v Crystal Palace odds

Fulham 27-20

Crystal Palace 21-10

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Fulham v Crystal Palace team news

Fulham

Andreas Pereira, Tim Ream and Layvin Kurzawa miss out but Dan James is back in training.

Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha has joined Luka Milivojevic and James Tomkins on the injured list and Jeffrey Schlupp is a doubt.

Fulham v Crystal Palace predictions

Fulham need another three points to set a club record tally of 54 for a Premier League campaign but they may have to settle for just one against fast-improving Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers have adapted superbly since last season's Championship title success and are striving for a third successive victory after recent successes at home to Leicester and away to Southampton.

But they are unlikely to be given an easy ride by Palace, who have made impressive strides since reappointing Roy Hodgson a shade under two months ago.

Palace have averaged two points per game under the 75-year-old and should carry a threat despite the absence of injured attacker Wilfried Zaha.

The progress of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise has lifted the burden on Zaha, who remains a key player but no longer looks indispensable.

Hodgson's side are capable of performing well in Zaha's absence and they can share the points in west London.

Key stat

Four of Fulham's last five draws have come at Craven Cottage

Probable teams

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Cairney, Willian; Mitrovic.

Subs: Rodak, De Cordova-Reid, Lukic, Kebano, Solomon, Duffy, Soares, Harris, Vinicius.

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Hughes; Olise, Eze, Ayew; Edouard.

Subs: Guaita, Riedewald, McArthur, Clyne, Mateta, Richards, Ahamada, Sambi Lokonga, Schlupp.

Inside info

Fulham

Penalty taker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Assist ace Kenny Tete

Set-piece aerial threat Aleksandar Mitrovic

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

Crystal Palace

Penalty taker Eberechi Eze

Assist ace Michael Olise

Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen

Card magnet Cheick Doucoure

