Football Bet Of The Day: Joe Casey has a 23-20 selection from the Premier League

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Joe Casey has studied Sunday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Premier League fixture between Leeds and Brighton.

Football Bet of the Day for Sunday, May 17

Brighton to win

Leeds vs Brighton

Premier League. 3pm

Three wins and four draws from their last seven games have steered Leeds to Premier League safety but a plethora of injuries means that they are well worth taking on when they host Brighton in their penultimate clash of the season.

Key men Jayden Bogle, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Pascal Struijk and Noah Okafor have all been ruled out while Ethan Ampadu is a major doubt with an illness. Those are huge losses for the Whites and their squad is not the deepest.

They face a Brighton side who are fighting tooth and nail for a European place and have won seven of their last ten matches. The Seagulls have beaten Liverpool, Chelsea and Brentford in that run and should be too strong.

Fabian Hurzeler's men have an impressive record against these opponents, winning ten of the last 14 league meetings, and they are fancied to follow up their comfortable 3-0 win in the reverse fixture.

Odds: 23-20 with Coral and Ladbrokes

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