Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has a 23-20 selection from the Premier League

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Monday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates.

Football Bet of the Day for Monday, May 18

Bukayo Saka anytime goalscorer

Arsenal vs Burnley

Premier League, 8pm

Arsenal have a golden opportunity to collect three points and boost their goal difference when they host relegated Burnley on Monday night.

There shouldn't be any let-up from the Gunners if they can gain a two or three-goal advantage and Bukayo Saka rates a bet to get on the scoresheet.

It hasn't been a vintage season for Saka, but the England forward found the net in a key Premier League fixture against Fulham at the start of the month and then notched the deciding goal in the Champions League semi-final with Atletico Madrid.

Confidence appears restored and the 24-year-old looks ready to strike against Burnley.

Over 3.5 goals is a 10-11 chance on Monday night, which indicates that there should be plenty of opportunities for the Gunners and Saka could be the man to take them.

Odds: 23-20 with Hills

Read more football predictions:

Arsenal vs Burnley predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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