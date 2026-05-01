Football Bet Of The Day: Dan Childs has an even-money selection from the Premier League

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Dan Childs has studied Friday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Premier League fixture between Leeds and Burnley.

Football Bet of the Day for Friday, 1 May

Leeds and over 2.5 goals

Leeds vs Burnley

Premier League, 8pm

Leeds are firmly on course for Premier League safety and can extend their gap to the drop zone to nine points by defeating Burnley at Elland Road.

The trip to Yorkshire is a tough first assignment for interim Burnley manager Mike Jackson, who replaces Scott Parker in the Clarets' dugout.

Parker's departure comes towards the end of an underwhelming campaign for the Clarets, who have won four of 34 Premier League fixtures.

The Lancashire side are winless in nine and were beaten by at least two goals on each of their last three road trips.

Burnley are guaranteed a bottom-two finish and they look ill-equipped to cope with Leeds, who look desperate to fulfil their survival mission as soon as possible.

Daniel Farke's side are five games unbeaten in the Premier League and could be about to register one of their most convincing wins of the campaign.

Odds: Evens with BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Read more football predictions:

Football accumulator tips for Friday May 1: Back our acca at 9-1

Leeds vs Burnley predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from Aaron Ashley

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