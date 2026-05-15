Football Bet Of The Day: Dan Childs has a 6-5 selection from the Premier League

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Dan Childs has studied Friday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Premier League fixture between Aston Villa and Liverpool.

Football Bet of the Day for Friday, May 15

Aston Villa draw no bet

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Premier League, 8pm

Aston Villa are looking forward to next Wednesday's Europa League final against Freiburg and they can tee themselves up perfectly for the big occasion by defeating Liverpool in their last home game of the Premier League campaign.

Progress in Europe has come at a slight cost to Villa, who were unable to keep themselves in title contention.

However, Unai Emery's side need just one more win to make sure of a top-five finish and they can get it against an injury-hit and out-of-sorts Liverpool side.

Comparisons to last season make grim reading for Liverpool, who are 24 points worse off after 36 games.

Arne Slot's side have been beaten eight times on their top-flight travels and they could be second-best against Villa, who look attractively priced with the draw no bet.

Odds: 6-5 with Paddy Power

Read more football predictions:

Aston Villa vs Liverpool predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton

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