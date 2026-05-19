Football Bet Of The Day: Dan Childs has a 15-8 selection from the Premier League

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Dan Childs has studied Tuesday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Premier League fixture between Bournemouth and Manchester City.

Football Bet of the Day for Tuesday, May 19th

Manchester City to win & and both teams to score

Bournemouth vs Manchester City

Premier League, 7.30pm

Manchester City have completed a domestic cup double and they can stay in the Premier League title race by defeating Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium .

The south coast clash features a pair of in-form teams as Bournemouth are aiming to extend a 16-game top-flight unbeaten run while City are striving to win for the tenth time in 11 outings.

Bournemouth have risen from 15th to sixth since the turn of the year and are only four points below fifth-placed Liverpool, who have played one game more.

The Cherries have an outside chance of Champions League qualification and can afford to play with freedom as they seek to build on the best campaign in their history.

However, Andoni Iraola's side were beaten 3-1 in the reverse fixture at the Etihad and may be outgunned again by a confident City team tipped to be full of determination to take their title challenge down to the 38th game.

Odds: 15-8 with bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Read more football predictions:

Bournemouth vs Manchester City predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Chelsea vs Tottenham predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, May 19: Back our acca at 6-1

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.