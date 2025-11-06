Fantasy Premier League tips: Top five transfers for FPL Gameweek 11

With ten Fantasy Premier League gameweeks gone, here are five players worth targeting ahead of Gameweek 11 to rise up the overall leaderboard and keep your mini-league momentum going.

Joao Pedro

Joao Pedro looks the standout forward for the next two gameweeks as Chelsea have a pair of favourable fixtures.

This week they face Wolves at Stamford Bridge, who remain managerless and are bottom of the table.

Following that, Chelsea travel to Burnley, who are 17th and have conceded 19 goals this season - only West Ham and Wolves have shipped more.

After scoring three in the first three this season, Pedro endured a dry spell but returned to the scoresheet last weekend, netting the only goal in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Tottenham.

Jean-Philippe Mateta/Ismaila Sarr

Whether you need a new forward or midfielder, targeting one of Crystal Palace’s star men looks a smart play.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is a constant threat leading the Palace line Credit: Offside via Getty Images

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been in fine form since scoring for France on his first international call-up, returning from the October break to hit a hat-trick against Bournemouth before finding the net again last weekend against Brentford.

He’s been the key talisman for Palace over the past two seasons and, with a favourable run of fixtures including Wolves and Burnley away, he’s likely to be among the goals.

If you already own Mateta or are seeking a midfield alternative, Ismaila Sarr is another strong option. He scored a brace against Liverpool in the EFL Cup and, while his league returns haven’t been up to his usual standard, this upcoming run gives him the chance to rediscover form.

Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai earns a place on this list thanks to his recent upturn in attacking threat and his set-piece prowess.

Liverpool appear to have shaken off their brief dip, bouncing back with wins over Aston Villa and most recently Real Madrid in the Champions League.

He has just one goal and one assist in the Premier League this season, but the underlying numbers suggest he’s close to converting chances into points. Against Aston Villa he registered three shots, two on target, while against Brentford he recorded an assist and two key passes.

His appeal also rises if he can translate his Champions League form to domestic competition. He has scored one and assisted three in four European outings, and in the recent game against Madrid he produced another assist from a superb set-piece delivery while testing Courtois with four shots on target.

Jarrod Bowen

As a one-week punt, Jarrod Bowen makes plenty of appeal for West Ham’s home fixture against Burnley.

Jarrod Bowen has scored three goals so far this campaign Credit: ANP

West Ham ended a six-game winless streak by coming from behind to beat Newcastle 3-1 at the weekend - a result that could lift confidence heading into this clash.

Bowen remains vital to whatever West Ham create and was unfortunate not to collect points against Newcastle, having struck the post, seen a penalty overturned by VAR and been denied from close range by Nick Pope.

