When to bet

Sunderland v Newcastle

ITV1, 12.45pm Saturday

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

BBC One, 5.30pm Saturday

Manchester City v Huddersfield

BBC iPlayer, 2pm Sunday

Arsenal v Liverpool

BBC One, 4.30pm Sunday

Best bets

Bruno Guimaraes to be shown a card

2pts 21-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Dan Ballard to be shown a card

2pts 9-4 Hills

Alexander Isak to score at any time

2pts 13-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Leon Bailey to score at any time

1pt 12-5 bet365

Rico Lewis to score at any time

1pt 15-2 Paddy Power, Betfair

Diogo Jota to score at any time

2pts 7-2 Paddy Power, Betfair

Player props preview

Sunderland v Newcastle

The first Tyne-Wear derby since 2016 looks set to be a frenetic affair, with an injury-hit Newcastle side looking to get the better of rivals Sunderland on their own patch.

With 6,000 visiting fans set to make the short trip to the Stadium Light and tensions rising between home fans and their board in the build-up to the third-round tie, expect a fervent atmosphere on Saturday lunchtime.

Newcastle are one of the most cautioned teams in the Premier League while opponents of Sunderland have picked up the most cards in the Championship this season, so the cards markets look worth inspecting.

Bruno Guimaraes can rarely be accused of lacking passion but the Brazilian's temper can get the better of him on occasion and the intensity of a derby could see him lose his cool.

The Newcastle star has been picked up 11 bookings in 26 games this season and may fall foul of the referee once more.

For the hosts, Dan Ballard looks an obvious cards candidate.

The central defender has been cautioned nine times in 25 league games and will have a tough time containing the talented Alexander Isak.

The Swede has netted 11 goals in all competitions this season and the Swede, who is likely to be on penalty taking duty for the Magpies, is fancied to get on the scoresheet.

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins' role in Aston Villa's impressive season has been well advertised but the contributions of Leon Bailey have been just as important.

Only Watkins has netted more goals for Villa than the Jamaican’s nine, the latest of which came in last weekend's home win over Burnley.

And Bailey is fancied to get on the scoresheet once more when the Villans take on a Middlesbrough side who conceded three times in defeat to Coventry on New Year's Day.

Manchester City v Huddersfield

Finding a value goalscorer when one side are 1-50 shots can be difficult, but Rico Lewis stands out as potential net finder when Manchester City host Huddersfield on Sunday.

The midfielder scored his first goal of the season against Crystal Palace last month and with Huddersfield likely to sit deep, Lewis could get plenty of opportunities to shoot from range.

Arsenal v Liverpool

The return to fitnes of Diogo Jota is a major boost for Liverpool as they prepare to embark on their FA Cup bid without Mo Salah, who has left for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Portuguese forward is second to Salah in the Reds' scoring charts this term, netting nine goals in all competitions.

Jota also has a rock-solid record against third-round opponents Arsenal, scoring eight times in 13 appearances against the Gunners.

At 7-2, the 27-year-old is a nice price to add to that tally at the Emirates on Sunday.

