Everton vs Man City predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Everton vs Manchester City kick-off, date & TV info

Date Monday, May 4

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Hill Dickinson Stadium, London

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Premier League

Manchester City continue their pursuit of Premier League leaders Arsenal on Monday and will be hoping to secure a win at Everton which would move them within three points of the Gunners.

Pep Guardiola's Citizens would still have a game in hand on Mikel Arteta's men, too, so it is crucial they secure victory at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, where David Moyes's Toffees are likely to be outclassed.

Everton vs Manchester City betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Manchester City to win & under 3.5 goals

2pts 7-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Rayan Cherki to have three or more shots

11-10 bet365

Longshot

Jake O'Brien to be shown a card

5-1 bet365

Everton vs Manchester City preview

Just three years on from winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in a single season, Manchester City have another treble in their sights.

Pep Guardiola’s lust for trophies has already seen his side lift the EFL Cup and secure their place in the FA Cup final with a Wembley win over Southampton, so the focus turns back to a riveting Premier League title race on Monday.

The Citizens start the day six points behind leaders Arsenal but with two games in hand, so a couple of decent wins should return them to the top on goal difference.

Guardiola knows nothing comes easy in the Premier League. However, it is hard to imagine the expert tactician has spent too much time fretting about a trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton would have represented a tricky test a few weeks ago but the wheels have come off for David Moyes’s men, as highlighted by the 92nd-minute strike they conceded at West Ham in their last outing.

That defeat in east London ruined Moyes’s 63rd birthday and he is unlikely to receive a belated present from Guardiola.

City have beaten Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal twice during a six-match winning run and it is hard to see an Everton side who have lost five and won only two of their last nine home Premier League games halting them.

Moyes will look to stifle City with a regimented approach but his defensive tactics are not quite as effective in the latter stages of a campaign.

The visitors should eventually find a way through a defence who have conceded two goals in each of their last three games to pile the pressure on Arsenal.

Cherki could let fly with freedom

There are a number of reasons for City’s improvement this season but the summer signing of Rayan Cherki may be the biggest

The French playmaker has been sensational since joining from Lyon and his ability to create something out of nothing is a talent only the best players in the world possess.

Cherki has come up with some big assists in huge games but against lesser teams he tends to be that touch greedier, as shown by the eight and five shots he fired off against Burnley and Southampton in City’s last two matches.

Take the Citizens' chief creator to let fly at least three times at the Hill Dickinson.

Dangerous Doku may have O'Brien flailing

Cherki isn’t the only City player capable of causing havoc and Jake O’Brien will be kept extremely busy by Jeremy Doku.

The Belgian winger has been fouled eight times in his last two Premier League appearances and O’Brien, who struggled against West Ham speedster Crysencio Summerville last time out, looks set for a second booking in as many appearances.

Everton vs Manchester City Bet Builder

Manchester City to win

The title-chasing Citizens have won six games in a row and should prove too strong for their hosts, who have lost five of their last nine home matches.

Erling Haaland over 1.5 shots on target

The Norwegian goal machine bagged a brace when City hosted the Toffees in October and has managed 12 shots on target in his last six club outings.

James Garner to be shown a card

It took just 39 minutes for the Everton battler to be booked in the reverse fixture and a fourth yellow card in as many games seems likely.

Guide price 9-1 with bet365

Key stats for Everton vs Manchester City

♦ Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 17 meetings with Everton, winning 14 times

♦ Everton have lost five and won just two of their last nine Premier League home matches

♦ The Citizens have kept four clean sheets in their last six outings

♦ City have won their last eight away games against Everton

♦ Only one of the Citizens' last nine fixtures have produced more than three goals

Everton vs Manchester City betting odds

Sign up with Hills to bet on Everton vs Manchester City in the Premier League. Here are the latest odds for Monday's match:

Market Odds Everton 9-2 Manchester City 4-9 Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Everton vs Manchester City team news and predicted line-ups

Manchester City

Rodri is nearing a return and could feature but defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias remain sidelined.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Silva, Nico; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

Subs: Stones, Ake, Rodri, Reijnders, Kovacic, Foden, Marmoush.

Everton

Beto is available after missing the defeat at West Ham due to concussion protocols.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto.

Subs: Patterson, Iroegbunam, Dibling, Alcaraz, George, Armstrong, Barry.

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Football accumulator tips for Monday, May 4

FAQs

When is Everton vs Manchester City in the Premier League?

Everton vs Manchester City takes place on Monday, May 4 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Everton vs Manchester City being played?

The venue for the game is the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool.

Where can I watch Everton vs Manchester City ?

Sky Sports Premier League is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Everton vs Manchester City ?

Manchester City are 4-9 favourites to win, Everton are a 9-2 chance and the draw is 7-2 with Hills.

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