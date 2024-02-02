Everton v Tottenham predictions, odds and betting tips: Spurs can cement top-four status + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch Everton v Tottenham

You can watch Everton v Tottenham in the Premier League at 12.30pm on Saturday, February 3rd, live on TNT Sports 1.

Match prediction & best bet

Tottenham draw no bet

1pt 4-5 Hills

Everton v Tottenham odds

Everton 19-10

Tottenham 13-10

Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Everton v Tottenham team news

Everton

Idrissa Gueye has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations but Abdoulaye Doucoure, Dele Alli and Andre Gomes are out and Arnaut Danjuma, Amadou Onana and Seamus Coleman are doubts.

Tottenham

Heung-Min Son and Yves Bissouma are still on international duty and Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso are injured. Pape Sarr is available after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, though.

Everton v Tottenham predictions

Tottenham moved back into the Premier League's top four following Wednesday's frantic 3-2 victory over Brentford and they can cement the position with victory at relegation-threatened Everton.

There is every chance of a positive end to the season for Spurs, who are on course to achieve a return to the Champions League, but the next few months could be far from comfortable for Everton.

The Toffees have been at risk of the drop ever since they were handed a ten-point deduction in November.

They initially responded well to the sanction, winning four of their first five league matches after the deduction, and at one stage Everton had opened up a seven-point gap to the drop zone.

However, they have taken just two points from their last five outings and have been plunged back into the bottom three.

There is plenty of time for the Toffees to get themselves out of trouble but confidence levels have taken a knock and there was a sense of relief from manager Sean Dyche after his team drew 0-0 at out-of-form Fulham on Tuesday evening.

In fairness to Dyche, his midfield options were severely limited at Craven Cottage, with Idrissa Gueye not quite back from international duty and Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes and Amadou Onana all injured.

Gueye's expected return to the fray improves matters but it might not be enough for the Toffees to add a precious point or three to their tally.

Tottenham rode their luck in a 2-1 home win over Everton in December but they have looked more assured of late thanks to the return of some influential players.

First choice centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have been back in the side for the last three matches and James Maddison made a promising return to the starting line-up in midweek.

Ange Postecoglu's side could be even stronger at Everton with Pape Sarr in the frame to feature for the first time this year, and they will be highly motivated to claim a second victory in four days.

Spurs were disappointed after crashing out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 loss at home to Manchester City and it was crucial that they responded in the right manner.

Their success over Brentford was far from foot-perfect but it was certainly deserved and felt like a big moment in their season.

Challenging for the title may be asking a bit much but Spurs have found some form, winning five of seven league games, and they look overpriced this weekend.

Key stat

Tottenham have won five of their last seven league matches

Probable teams

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; McNeil, Garner, Gueye, McNeil; Harrison; Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Beto, Keane, Chermiti, Onana, Dobbin, Patterson, Danjuma, Coleman.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Richarlison.

Subs: Forster, Royal, Donley, Werner, Hojbjerg, Dorrington, Skipp, Dragusin, Davies.

Inside info

Everton

Star man Jarrad Branthwaite

Top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Card magnet Jarrad Branthwaite

Assist ace Dwight McNeil

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Tottenham

Star man James Maddison

Top scorer Richarlison

Penalty taker James Maddison

Card magnet Cristian Romero

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Cristian Romero

Everton v Tottenham b et builder predictions

Tottenham to win

Tottenham have racked up five wins from their last seven Premier League games and should be too strong for third-bottom Everton, who are winless in their last five top flight encounters.

Richarlison to score any time

The 26-year-old will be given a hot reception on Merseyside but he is full of confidence and can continue his Premier League scoring streak.

Both teams to score

Tottenham give the opposition plenty of opportunities and they may struggle to stop Everton from getting on the scoresheet.

Price guide 6-1

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.