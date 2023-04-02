Everton v Tottenham predictions: Home comforts can help the Toffees

Where to watch Everton v Tottenham

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 8pm Monday

Best bet

Everton draw no bet

1pt 7-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Everton v Tottenham odds

Everton 12-5

Tottenham 6-5

Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Everton v Tottenham team news

Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in training but this game comes too soon for him. Andros Townsend is Everton's only other injury worry.

Tottenham

Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon have been joined on the treatment table by Ben Davies and Richarlison. However, Hugo Lloris and Ivan Perisic are both available.

Everton v Tottenham predictions

Tottenham will soon be on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Antonio Conte, but it is their quest for a top-four finish that carries most significance and their Champions League qualification chances may be dealt a serious blow against Everton at Goodison Park.

Conte’s former assistant Cristian Stellini will take charge of Spurs until the end of the season and with ten games to go they still have every chance of breaking into the top four.

However, a tally of just one win in their last five Premier League away games tempers enthusiasm for backing them on their trip to Merseyside, especially against a dogged Everton side also desperate for points in their scrap for survival.

Tottenham’s final game before the international break saw them share the spoils in a six-goal thriller at rock-bottom Southampton, where they had led 3-1 before a remarkable turnaround with only 13 minutes remaining.

Spurs had defeated Nottingham Forest 3-1 at home prior to that but their form on their own patch has been the platform for success.

Away from home, however, Tottenham have been wildly inconsistent and prior to drawing with the Saints they were also beaten on trips to Leicester and Wolves, two teams alongside Everton in the relegation battle.

Spurs have won only five of their 14 away league games this term, conceding 24 goals, and a goal difference figure of minus one on the road highlights their struggles.

In Harry Kane, Tottenham possess one of Europe’s most prolific goalscorers but wide men Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski have been unable to regularly conjure up the necessary support for him this season.

So Everton, who have been tough to beat since appointing Sean Dyche as manager, may have what it takes to damage Spurs’ top-four prospects

The Toffees dropped into the bottom three as a result of West Ham's win on Sunday but showed their appetite for the fight when twice coming from behind to rescue a point against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge prior to the international break.

That stretched their unbeaten run in the league to three games and they will be aiming to maintain the fortress-like feel they have established under Dyche at Goodison Park.

Since being appointed as Frank Lampard's successor, Dyche has overseen four home league games in the Everton dugout, which have resulted in three 1-0 wins over Arsenal, Leeds and Brentford.

Their only defeat in that period came in a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa, which means goals could be in short supply.

But a low-scoring game enhances the prospects of Everton, who are worth chancing with the draw-no-bet option to put a dent in Tottenham’s top-four aspirations.

Key stat

Everton have won three of their four home league games under the guidance of Sean Dyche.

Probable teams

Everton (4-5-1): Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Gray.

Subs: Coady, Mykolenko, Mina, Holgate, Davies, Simms, Garner, Maupay.

Tottenham (3-4-3): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Subs: Lucas Moura, Danjuma, Emerson, Sanchez, Sarr, Tanganga, Forster

Inside info

Everton

Penalty taker Demrai Gray

Assist ace Alex Iwobi

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Card magnet Andre Onana

Tottenham

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Assist ace Harry Kane

Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier

Card magnet Cristian Romero

