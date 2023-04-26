Everton v Newcastle predictions and odds: Back Brazilian to strike for free-scoring visitors

Where to watch Everton v Newcastle

BT Sport 2, 7.45pm Thursday

Best bet

Joelinton to score at any time

2pts 19-5 Hills

Everton v Newcastle odds

Everton 4-1

Newcastle 3-4

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Everton v Newcastle team news

Everton

Mason Holgate is suspended and Amadou Onana is a doubt. Andros Townsend, Seamus Coleman and Ruben Vinagre are injured.

Newcastle

Fabian Schar (hamstring) will be assessed and Allan Saint-Maximin is still working his way back to full fitness. Emil Krafth and Ryan Fraser are unlikely to feature.

Everton v Newcastle predictions

Newcastle produced an exhilarating performance against Tottenham on Sunday, scoring five times in the first 21 minutes of their 6-1 win, and Eddie Howe will be determined to follow up with another three points at Everton.

Howe's men are odds-on for victory at Goodison Park, where leaders and 2-5 shots Arsenal were beaten in February, but they were outclassed by Aston Villa in a 3-0 defeat in their last away match.

Newcastle responded to that setback superbly against Spurs, and in-form Villa are far more formidable opponents than Everton, so the Toon Army should expect to be celebrating a seventh win in eight league fixtures and another step towards Champions League qualification.

Everton's win over the Gunners in Sean Dyche's first game in charge has proved to be a false dawn as the Toffees have claimed only two more victories, both by a 1-0 margin, in 11 subsequent matches under Dyche.

A 3-1 loss to out-of-form Fulham in their last home fixture does not bode well for the clash with Newcastle, who won 2-1 at Nottingham Forest, 5-1 at West Ham and 2-1 at Brentford in their last three away games before the setback at Villa Park.

Joelinton, pushed into the front three recently, scored twice against the Hammers and struck in the sixth minute against Tottenham on Sunday so he looks a tempting price to find the net at Goodison.

Everton will be focused on the threat of classy striker Alexander Isak but Joelinton is also getting into dangerous areas, racking up four shots at West Ham and another four against Spurs.

Key stat

Newcastle have scored 22 goals in nine away matches against teams outside the top eight

Probable teams

Everton (4-4-2): Pickford; Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin, Gray

Subs: Garner, Mina, Godfrey, Coady, Davies, Maupay, Simms

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Burn; S Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Isak, Joelinton

Subs: Wilson, Manquillo, Murphy, Gordon, Anderson, Schar, Targett

Inside info

Everton

Penalty taker Demarai Gray/Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Assist ace Alex Iwobi

Set-piece aerial threat Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Card magnet James Tarkowski

Newcastle

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Card magnet Joelinton

