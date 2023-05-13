Everton v Manchester City predictions and odds: City can grind out vital victory

Where to watch Everton v Manchester City

Everton v Manchester City team news

Everton

Seamus Coleman has undergone knee surgery and will miss the rest of the season, joining Ruben Vinagre, Ben Godfrey and Andros Townsend on the sidelines.

Manchester City

Nathan Ake faces a fitness test and Pep Guardiola is set to make changes from the 1-1 draw with Real Madrid.

Everton v Manchester City predictions

Manchester City find the Toffees as the unappetising filling in their Real Madrid sandwich and the league-leaders will need to show their hunger for silverware to see off an Everton side scrapping for survival.

City’s Champions League semi-final tie with Real is finely poised at 1-1 after Tuesday’s first leg and the European champions will be in Manchester next week for the return encounter.

There’s no opportunity for Pep Guardiola’s treble-chasers to relax between those games though as Arsenal can go back to the top of the table should City fail to win at Goodison Park and the Gunners beat Brighton later in the day.

A trip to Merseyside didn’t hold much upset potential at the start of May but Everton’s recent results have changed that complexion. They’ve taken four points from their last two games to move out of the relegation zone, following up a battling 2-2 draw at Leicester with a stunning 5-1 win over Brighton.

Sean Dyche says they can’t get carried away by their stroll on the south coast and there’s certainly still plenty to improve upon, particularly in attack.

No side have scored fewer goals at home than Everton's tally of 15 this season and the Toffees have netted more than once on their own turf in just one game.

A fully fit Dominic Calvert-Lewin has certainly made a difference to Everton’s attacking output - they’ve scored more goals in the last two games than the previous seven combined - but breaching a City defence who have conceded the fewest away goals in the league is a stiff test.

Guardiola is likely to make changes having not made a single substitution against Real Madrid on Tuesday, but it is tough to say City will be any weaker when those coming into the team could include Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez.

But Guardiola can’t afford to make too many alterations with Arsenal breathing down his neck and we may well see 50-goal Erling Haaland continue his pursuit of Everton legend Dixie Dean’s 1927-28 single-season scoring record of 63 goals.

And City will also be aware of how awkward Everton can be after a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium and playing through a battling Toffees midfield won’t be straightforward.

But, these are the fixtures where championships are won and lost, and City have become experts at grinding out results in this scenario.

City have tended to hold something back against bottom-half teams this season but without compromising the result. City have won eight of their nine away trips to bottom-half clubs and five of those victories have featured fewer than four goals. Sunday's trip to Goodison Park is set up nicely to follow that script.

Key stat

There have been no more than three goals in 14 of Everton's 17 home league games

Probable teams

Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Patterson, Mina, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Iwobi, Doucoure, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Holgate, Keane, Coady, Gray, Davies, Onana, Maupay, Simms

Manchester City (3-4-2-1): Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Laporte; Silva, Rodri, Lewis, Foden; Alvarez; Mahrez; Haaland

Subs: Gomez, Walker, De Bruyne, Grealish, Phillips, Gundogan, Stones, Palmer

Inside info

Everton

Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Assist ace Alex Iwobi

Set-piece aerial threat Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Card magnet James Tarkowski

Manchester City

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Assist ace Riyad Mahrez

Set-piece aerial threat Aymeric Laporte

Card magnet Rodri

