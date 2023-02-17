Everton v Leeds predictions: Basement boys could cancel each other out
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Everton v Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet
Saturday 3pm
Best bet
Draw
1pt 23-10 bet365, Betfair
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Team news
Everton
Andros Townsend and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are out while Nathan Patterson and James Garner are doubts.
Leeds
Rodrigo, Archie Gray, Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas remain out while Liam Cooper, Marc Roca, Sonny Perkins and Luis Sinisterra are doubts. Pascal Struijk is fit again after concussion.
Match preview
Leeds and Everton have just eight wins between them in their 44 Premier League games this season and victory may again elude this pair of strugglers in this crucial clash in the relegation battle.
The Toffees picked up a home win over Arsenal in their first game under Sean Dyche but were beaten 2-0 by rivals Liverpool last time out and without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, they lack a cutting edge up front.
Leeds are yet to appoint a new manager after dispensing with the services of Jesse Marsch and took a point from two games against Manchester United under caretaker boss Michael Skubala.
The Whites have now drawn four of their last seven league games and another stalemate could well be on the cards.
Dyche’s side will be hard to break down but are lacking a potent threat up front, while Leeds have a habit of playing attractive if ultimately ineffectual football and the two could well cancel each other out to produce a result that is not of much use to either team.
Key stat
Leeds have drawn four of their last seven league games
Probable teams
Everton (4-5-1): Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; McNeil, Doucore, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi; Maupay
Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Wober, Firpo; McKennie, Adams; Summerville, Harrison, Gnoto; Bamford
Inside info
Everton
Penalty taker Neal Maupay
Assist ace Alex Iwobi
Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski
Card magnet Amadou Onana
Leeds
Penalty taker Patrick Bamford
Assist ace Jack Harrison
Set-piece aerial threat Liam Cooper
Card magnet Tyler Adams
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport