Everton v Leeds predictions: Basement boys could cancel each other out

When to bet

Saturday 3pm

Best bet

Draw

1pt 23-10 bet365, Betfair

Team news

Everton

Andros Townsend and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are out while Nathan Patterson and James Garner are doubts.

Leeds

Rodrigo, Archie Gray, Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas remain out while Liam Cooper, Marc Roca, Sonny Perkins and Luis Sinisterra are doubts. Pascal Struijk is fit again after concussion.

Match preview

Leeds and Everton have just eight wins between them in their 44 Premier League games this season and victory may again elude this pair of strugglers in this crucial clash in the relegation battle.

The Toffees picked up a home win over Arsenal in their first game under Sean Dyche but were beaten 2-0 by rivals Liverpool last time out and without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, they lack a cutting edge up front.

Leeds are yet to appoint a new manager after dispensing with the services of Jesse Marsch and took a point from two games against Manchester United under caretaker boss Michael Skubala.

The Whites have now drawn four of their last seven league games and another stalemate could well be on the cards.

Dyche’s side will be hard to break down but are lacking a potent threat up front, while Leeds have a habit of playing attractive if ultimately ineffectual football and the two could well cancel each other out to produce a result that is not of much use to either team.

Key stat

Leeds have drawn four of their last seven league games

Probable teams

Everton (4-5-1): Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; McNeil, Doucore, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi; Maupay

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Wober, Firpo; McKennie, Adams; Summerville, Harrison, Gnoto; Bamford

Inside info

Everton

Penalty taker Neal Maupay

Assist ace Alex Iwobi

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Card magnet Amadou Onana

Leeds

Penalty taker Patrick Bamford

Assist ace Jack Harrison

Set-piece aerial threat Liam Cooper

Card magnet Tyler Adams

