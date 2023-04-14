Everton v Fulham predictions and odds: Toffees still hard to trust as favourites
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Everton v Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Everton v Fulham
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Draw
1pt 12-5 bet365, Betfair
Everton v Fulham odds
Everton 11-10
Fulham 14-5
Draw 12-5
Everton v Fulham team news
Everton
Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Andros Townsend are injured and Abdoulaye Doucoure is suspended. Ruben Vinagre and Seamus Coleman are doubts.
Fulham
Aleksandar Mitrovic is still banned and Neeskens Kebano and Layvin Kurzawa are injury absentees.
Everton v Fulham predictions
Everton are tough to beat under Sean Dyche but Premier League victories remain elusive for the Toffees and they may have to settle for a draw at home to faltering Fulham.
The Cottagers, missing suspended striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, have lost their last four matches and appear to be running out of steam after an excellent first half of the season.
However, Fulham boss Marco Silva will demand a competitive display from the visitors at his former club Everton, who have won only one of their last seven matches.
All three of their victories under Dyche have been by a 1-0 margin at Goodison Park and another tight contest is expected, especially as key Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains sidelined.
Eight of Fulham's 12 defeats this term have come against the top five and they can extend their solid record against the rest of the division with a point at Goodison Park.
Key stat
Fulham have lost only four of their 21 Premier League games against teams outside the top five
Probable teams
Everton (4-5-1): Pickford; Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey; Iwobi, Garner, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Gray
Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Vinicius
Inside info
Everton
Penalty taker Demarai Gray
Assist ace Alex Iwobi
Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski
Card magnet Amadou Onana
Fulham
Penalty taker Andreas Pereira
Assist ace Andreas Pereira
Set-piece aerial threat Issa Diop
Card magnet Joao Palhinha
