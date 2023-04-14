Everton v Fulham predictions and odds: Toffees still hard to trust as favourites

When to bet on Everton v Fulham

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Draw

1pt 12-5 bet365, Betfair

Everton v Fulham odds

Everton 11-10

Fulham 14-5

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Everton v Fulham team news

Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Andros Townsend are injured and Abdoulaye Doucoure is suspended. Ruben Vinagre and Seamus Coleman are doubts.

Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic is still banned and Neeskens Kebano and Layvin Kurzawa are injury absentees.

Everton v Fulham predictions

Everton are tough to beat under Sean Dyche but Premier League victories remain elusive for the Toffees and they may have to settle for a draw at home to faltering Fulham.

The Cottagers, missing suspended striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, have lost their last four matches and appear to be running out of steam after an excellent first half of the season.

However, Fulham boss Marco Silva will demand a competitive display from the visitors at his former club Everton, who have won only one of their last seven matches.

All three of their victories under Dyche have been by a 1-0 margin at Goodison Park and another tight contest is expected, especially as key Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains sidelined.

Eight of Fulham's 12 defeats this term have come against the top five and they can extend their solid record against the rest of the division with a point at Goodison Park.

Key stat

Fulham have lost only four of their 21 Premier League games against teams outside the top five

Probable teams

Everton (4-5-1): Pickford; Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey; Iwobi, Garner, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Gray

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Vinicius

Inside info

Everton

Penalty taker Demarai Gray

Assist ace Alex Iwobi

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Card magnet Amadou Onana

Fulham

Penalty taker Andreas Pereira

Assist ace Andreas Pereira

Set-piece aerial threat Issa Diop

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

