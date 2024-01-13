Everton v Aston Villa predictions, odds and betting tips: Leaky defences could be exposed at Goodison

Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Everton v Aston Villa. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Everton v Aston Villa

You can watch Everton v Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday January 14, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event at 2pm

Match prediction & best bet

Over 2.5 goals & both teams to score

2pts 20-21 bet365, BoyleSports

You can bet on Everton v Aston Villa here and get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power

Everton v Aston Villa odds

Everton 9-5

Aston Villa 6-4

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Everton v Aston Villa team news

Everton

Abdoulaye Doucoure could return to action but winger Dwight McNeil is unlikely to feature and Idrissa Gueye is on international duty. Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is available after his red card against Crystal Palace was overturned.

Aston Villa

Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans should return to the Villa squad but Lucas Digne, Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings are sidelined. Bertrand Traore is at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Everton v Aston Villa predictions

Everton won four of their first five Premier League matches after receiving a ten-point deduction but a three-game losing streak has left the Toffees in a precarious position.

Luton's contentious late equaliser at Burnley on Friday means only goal difference is keeping Everton out of the relegation zone and their first league fixture of the new year is at home to highflying Aston Villa.

The Toffees drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round, setting up an awkward replay on Wednesday, but their clash with Villa should deliver far more entertainment.

Both defences were in generous mood over the festive period and backing over 2.5 goals and both teams to score looks a good bet at Goodison Park.

Everton lost 3-0 at home to Manchester United at the end of November, despite having 24 shots to their visitors' nine. Four consecutive wins to nil followed, against Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Chelsea and Burnley, but their defensive standards slipped in late December as they lost 2-1 to Tottenham, 3-1 to Manchester City and 3-0 to Wolves.

The defeat at Spurs was unfortunate as the Toffees had eight shots on target and hit the woodwork and they led champions City 1-0 at half-time.

The return to fitness of Abdoulaye Doucoure is a boost, as is the fact that Dominic Calvert-Lewin's baffling red card at Palace has been rescinded.

Everton have won four of their last five league games which Doucoure and Calvert-Lewin both started, scoring ten goals, but they face a Villa side with goal threats all over the pitch.

Unai Emery's men demolished the Toffees 4-0 in August's league meeting at Villa Park, where Everton upset their hosts 2-1 in the EFL Cup the following month.

Only Manchester City picked up more Premier League points than Villa in 2023 and Emery's players are aiming to maintain their charge in the new year while also challenging for silverware in the FA Cup and Europa Conference League.

Villa had a frenetic series of games in December, winning 2-1 at Brentford, where both teams had a player sent off, before a surprise 1-1 draw at home to bottom club Sheffield United.

They blew a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Manchester United on Boxing Day and made hard work of their subsequent 3-2 home win over struggling Burnley, needing an 89th-minute Douglas Luiz penalty to seal the points.

Villa's squad looks in good shape after a quiet start to 2024 and in-form goal threats Ollie Watkins, Moussa Diaby, Leon Bailey and John McGinn can contribute to a lively encounter at Goodison.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in 11 of Aston Villa's last 14 Premier League matches

Probable teams

Everton (4-5-1): Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Doucoure, Onana, Garner, Danjuma; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Beto, Gomes, Chermiti, Dobbin, Keane, Godfrey, Patterson

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Moreno; McGinn, Luiz, Kamara, Bailey; Diaby, Watkins

Subs: Dendoncker, Ramsey, Lenglet, Duran, Zaniolo, Carlos, Tielemans

Inside info

Everton

Star man Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Card magnet Jarrad Branthwaite

Assist ace Jack Harrison

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Aston Villa

Star man John McGinn

Top scorer Ollie Watkins

Penalty taker Douglas Luiz

Card magnet Boubacar Kamara

Assist ace Ollie Watkins

Set-piece aerial threat Pau Torres

Everton v Aston Villa b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 goals

Both of this season's meetings between the clubs have had over 2.5 goals and Aston Villa's matches average 3.5 goals per game

Boubacar Kamara to be shown a card

Sparks could fly in the midfield battle and Villa's Kamara may well add to his tally of six yellow cards and one red in 16 appearances

Ollie Watkins to score or assist

The England international is Villa's top scorer with nine league goals but he has also provided eight assists this term

Pays out at 9-1 with Hills

Grab a £40 Paddy Power football free bet on Everton v Aston Villa

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Everton v Aston Villa in the Premier League.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Everton v Aston Villa in the Premier League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Sign Up' button on their homepage Create your username and password Place a £10 sportsbook bet on any football market at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS) Once your qualifying bet has settled you will be awarded a total of £40 in bet builder bets

Paddy Power Premier League betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customers only. Available to residents of UK or Ireland

Open a new account using promo code YSKASB

Deposit a minimum of £10 via cards (Apple Pay deposits excluded)

Place a sports (Fixed odds) bet (minimum stake £10) on any football market, at odds of at least 2.0 (EVS)

Qualifying bet needs to be settled before 23:59 on 01/03/2024

Further T&Cs apply

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.