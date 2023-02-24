Everton v Aston Villa predictions: Home advantage can aid the Toffees

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Everton

1pt 31-20 Betfair

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Team news

Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to miss out but Sean Dyche has confirmed that Amadou Onana is available for selection. Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson are still sidelined. James Garner could also make his return.

Aston Villa

Diego Carlos and Jed Steer are not ready to return.

Match preview

Everton have enhanced their Premier League survival prospects with consecutive 1-0 Goodison Park triumphs over Arsenal and Leeds and home comforts could also help the Toffees past Aston Villa.

Sean Dyche’s appointment has had an immediate impact on the blue side of Merseyside and they have been well deserving of their recent home scalps, having restricted the title-chasing Gunners to just three shots on target while Leeds failed to register one.

Unai Emery has demanded a response from his Aston Villa players after three straight defeats to Leicester, Manchester City and Arsenal, and although Everton may not pack the firepower of that trio, the stubborn Toffees make for more awkward opponents.

Despite having been involved in some high-scoring encounters of late, Villa have lost six of their 11 away games with only nine of their 28-goal haul coming on the road.

Everton’s organisation under Dyche should make it tough for the visitors and although Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury is a blow, he did also miss the Leeds win and having Amadou Onana deemed fit to play could be more crucial.

Key stat

Aston Villa have conceded 11 goals across their last three Premier League matches.

Probable teams

Everton (4-3-2-1): Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Gueye, Onana; Iwobi, McNeil; Maupay.

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Coutinho; Watkins, Buendia.

Inside info

Everton

Penalty taker Neal Maupay

Assist ace Alex Iwobi

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Card magnet Amadou Onana

Aston Villa

Penalty taker Ollie Watkins

Assist ace Douglas Luiz

Set-piece aerial threat Ezri Konsa

Card magnet Douglas Luiz

Follow us on Twitter