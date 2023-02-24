Everton v Aston Villa predictions: Home advantage can aid the Toffees
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Everton v Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Everton
1pt 31-20 Betfair
Team news
Everton
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to miss out but Sean Dyche has confirmed that Amadou Onana is available for selection. Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson are still sidelined. James Garner could also make his return.
Aston Villa
Diego Carlos and Jed Steer are not ready to return.
Match preview
Everton have enhanced their Premier League survival prospects with consecutive 1-0 Goodison Park triumphs over Arsenal and Leeds and home comforts could also help the Toffees past Aston Villa.
Sean Dyche’s appointment has had an immediate impact on the blue side of Merseyside and they have been well deserving of their recent home scalps, having restricted the title-chasing Gunners to just three shots on target while Leeds failed to register one.
Unai Emery has demanded a response from his Aston Villa players after three straight defeats to Leicester, Manchester City and Arsenal, and although Everton may not pack the firepower of that trio, the stubborn Toffees make for more awkward opponents.
Despite having been involved in some high-scoring encounters of late, Villa have lost six of their 11 away games with only nine of their 28-goal haul coming on the road.
Everton’s organisation under Dyche should make it tough for the visitors and although Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury is a blow, he did also miss the Leeds win and having Amadou Onana deemed fit to play could be more crucial.
Key stat
Aston Villa have conceded 11 goals across their last three Premier League matches.
Probable teams
Everton (4-3-2-1): Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Gueye, Onana; Iwobi, McNeil; Maupay.
Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Coutinho; Watkins, Buendia.
Inside info
Everton
Penalty taker Neal Maupay
Assist ace Alex Iwobi
Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski
Card magnet Amadou Onana
Aston Villa
Penalty taker Ollie Watkins
Assist ace Douglas Luiz
Set-piece aerial threat Ezri Konsa
Card magnet Douglas Luiz
Today's top sports betting stories
