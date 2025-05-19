Crystal Palace vs Wolves predictions, betting tips and odds: Eagles may ease off following FA Cup success

When to bet

By 8pm on Tuesday

Best bet

Under 2.5 goals

1pt 10-11 bet365

Tuesday's Premier League predictions

Crystal Palace vs Wolves predictions

Three days on from securing their first piece of major silverware with Saturday’s FA Cup success over Manchester City, Crystal Palace are back in Premier League action against Wolves and their Wembley exploits could have left their mark.

It would be understandable for the Eagles to be fatigued and visitors Wolves have shown marked improvement under Vitor Pereira, reeling off six straight wins prior to defeats against Manchester City and Brighton.

That could lead to a subdued encounter at Selhurst Park and backing under 2.5 goals may be the best approach for punters to take.

Palace are unbeaten in eight at home and won’t be an easy to overcome, but four of their last six matches have featured two or fewer goals.

Wolves, having risen from the thick of the relegation battle to 14th place, are extremely well-organised and defensively astute under Pereira and eight of their last 14 league matches have gone under 2.5 goals.

Three of their last five away games have featured exactly one goal and, with changes potentially in the offing from elated Palace, it could be wise to expect a low-key penultimate Premier League fixture.

Crystal Palace vs Wolves team news

Crystal Palace: Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riad are sidelined. The quick turnaround could lead to wholesale changes from Oliver Glasner, who has fitness concerns over Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton.

Wolves: Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, centre-back Yerson Mosquera and forwards Enso Gonzalez, Hwang Hee-Chan, Leon Chiwome and Sasa Kalajdzic are all missing through injury.

Crystal Palace vs Wolves predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Lerma; Munoz, Hughes, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Nketiah.

Wolves (3-4-2-1): Sa; Doherty, Agbadou, Toti; Semedo, J Gomes, Andre, Ait Nouri; Munetsi, Cunha; Strand Larsen.

Crystal Palace vs Wolves key stat

Crystal Palace have won six of their last eight Premier League games against Wolves.

